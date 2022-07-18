Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting at the popular Wharf area in Southeast Washington, D.C. over the weekend as Lazarus Wilson of Dumfries.
Wilson, 23, was shot and killed by an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer at around 9:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, outside a restaurant in the 800 block of Wharf Street.
The officers saw Wilson pointing a gun outside a restaurant in the area before one of them fired their service weapon, striking Wilson. Wilson later died at an area hospital, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
The officers involved in the incident have not yet been identified by the police department. The officers “voiced a command” for Wilson to drop the firearm, but Wilson did not comply, according to the news release.
A second person was grazed in the incident and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a minor, non-life-threatening injury, the release said.
The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear. An armed robbery may have preceded the incident. According to ABC-TV 7 reporter John Gonzalez, Wilson was carrying a bag filled with about $30,000 in cash when he was shot. Police have not yet confirmed those details.
During a news conference after the incident, Metro D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III called Wilson “a very brazen individual” who was spotted pointing the gun before the incident occurred. Contee said he did not yet know the exact sequence of events.
The officers involved were not wearing body cameras because they were off duty at the time of the shooting. The body worn camera footage from the responding officers and security footage are currently under review as part of the ongoing investigation, the release said.
The Metropolitan D.C. Police Department released a still image from security camera footage they said shows Wilson with his weapon raised. The department also released a photo of a gun taken at the crime scene and described as a semi-automatic handgun.
Pursuant to department policy, the off-duty officer that shot Wilson was placed on administrative leave. Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s internal affairs bureau are investigating the incident, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.