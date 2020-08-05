In a nearly empty hallway outside of a courtroom in Prince William General District Court, Ronald Stevens, 51, pleaded with his landlord.
“I’m applying for work and jobs. I have nowhere else to go,” Stevens said, tearful.
Stevens, a food service worker, was laid off from both of his jobs in May due to the coronavirus. Now he’s facing eviction from his apartment in Dumfries for four months of unpaid rent. He stood opposite his landlord and his landlord’s attorney in court on Friday, July 31, where a judge gave Stevens an additional 30 days to come up with his late rent money.
“I’m embarrassed to even have to be here,” Stevens told the judge. “I want to get back to work. I want my life back.”
Stevens said he contracted COVID-19 in late April, resulting in multiple trips to the emergency room for shortness of breath. He said he was ill for six weeks and, months later, he’s still experiencing respiratory issues from the illness that are noticeable to anyone speaking with him.
“I’m still suffering from COVID-19, from respiratory issues,” Stevens said. “I couldn’t breathe.”
By the time he was ready to get back to work, he said, both of his employers, Corporate Chefs in McLean and The Cheesecake Factory at Potomac Mills, had cut positions and laid off employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, he’s scrambling to apply for jobs and for state and local government housing assistance. He said he doesn’t know where he will live if he loses his apartment.
“I’m trusting God to find me a place to go,” Stevens said.
Advocate: ‘Hundreds of thousands’ in Virginia at risk
Stevens is one of thousands of tenants facing eviction in Virginia during a pandemic that has ravaged the economy and sent jobless claims soaring. Now that federal evictions moratoriums and expanded unemployment benefits have expired, housing advocates are warning the evictions crisis could get even worse.
Phil Storey, an attorney at Virginia Poverty Law Center, said during a July 30 online forum with other housing activists that “hundreds of thousands of Virginians in the next few months are at risk of eviction.”
“Since the Great Recession, general district courts in Virginia have heard an average of about 13,000 eviction cases every month. For the numbers we're looking at, we're talking about many tens of thousands of evictions cases every month,” Storey said.
Activists are urging Gov. Ralph Northam to use an executive order to pause eviction hearings until the state legislature meets for its Aug. 18 special session. Northam, for his part, has not yet taken any executive action but has asked the state Supreme Court to temporarily reinstate the eviction moratorium.
Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Northam, said earlier this month that using an executive order to pause evictions, “would likely raise legal complexities that would hinder the expediency needed to help Virginians.”
The Northam administration set up a $50 million housing assistance program to help out-of-work residents impacted by the coronavirus. The program went into effect on June 29, the same day the state Supreme Court’s eviction moratorium expired.
Elaine Poon, an attorney at Legal Aid Justice Center, said the amount of rent relief needed for the next year is estimated to be in the billions.
“That $50 million is not enough,” Poon said of the state’s program. “The National Low-Income Housing Coalition has actually come up with the number $2.3 billion for the coming year … and it's actually lower than what we need.”
In addition to concerns about whether the state is providing enough relief, housing advocates have also raised the alarm that many tenants may not be aware of state and local housing aid that is available to them. By the time they find out about it, it may be too late.
Prince William program helps 40 so far
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors created a local emergency housing assistance program in May using $8 million in CARES Act funding that will provide up to three consecutive months of mortgage, rent and utilities, including arrearage, to households impacted by the coronavirus.
So far, 813 county residents have applied for aid through the county’s housing department, but only 40 households have received money as of Aug. 1, according to Housing and Community Development Director Bill Lake. Lake said in an email that the county has so far disbursed $214,000 to residents for housing assistance.
Stevens said he found out about the county’s housing program only a week before he was to appear in court. He said a neighbor who is also facing eviction told him about the program. Stevens said he filed an application for housing assistance last week.
But Stevens said he was told by a county official that the housing department hasn’t had to time to process his application yet. As of Monday, his application still had not been processed, Stevens said.
Robert Harris, an attorney for the property manager of Stevens’ apartment complex, said the property managers don’t want to evict tenants if they can work something out with those whose rent is past due.
“We’re working with the people who want to work something out,” Harris said last Friday after Stevens’ court hearing.
Harris said many property managers are encouraging tenants to seek help from state and local rent relief programs. But, he said, more needs to be done to get the word out about housing assistance for renters.
“My frustration is that people don’t know about it,” Harris said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
