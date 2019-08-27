A Dumfries man has died from injuries stemming from an Aug. 16 crash on Balls Ford Road in Manassas, according to police.
On August 16 at 8:40 a.m., investigators responded to Balls Ford Road, near Groveton Road, in Manassas to investigate a two-vehicle crash.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2012 Toyota RAV 4 was traveling east on Balls Ford Rd. approaching Groveton Road, when the vehicle crossed over the double yellow center line and struck a 1999 Sterling transporter dump truck traveling west, police spokesman Renee Carr said in a statement.
The driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the RAV 4 was flown to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries on Monday, Aug. 26. Speed and alcohol were not factors in this crash, police say.
The driver of the 2012 RAV 4 was identified as Clay Haga, 30, of Dumfries. The driver of the 1999 Sterling transporter dump truck was identified as a 42-year-old woman of Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.