A 26-year-old Woodbridge man has died as a result of a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday night on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.
The wreck was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, after a 2007 Honda Odyssey, traveling south on I-95 at a high rate of speed, was unable to stop and rear-ended a southbound 2013 Nissan Altima, according to Corinne Geller, state police spokeswoman.
The impact of that crash caused each vehicle to strike a rear corner of a southbound tractor-trailer, Geller said in a news release.
The driver of the Nissan, Hassan Sarwat Siddig, 26, of Woodbridge, was transported to INOVA Health-Plex Lorton Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning. Siddig was not wearing a seatbelt, Geller said.
The driver of the Honda, Prentis C. Carmichael, 27, of Dumfries, was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Carmichael was wearing a seatbelt, Geller said.
Carmichael was arrested and charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crash, Geller said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 55-year-old Florida man, was not injured in the crash.
