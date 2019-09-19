A Dumfries man has been arrested in connection with a Friday night stabbing on Pine Bluff Drive.
On Friday, Sept. 13, at 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Pine Bluff Drive in Dumfries to investigate a stabbing, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said in a news release.
A 29-year-old man told police that he and another man who he met that night were involved in an argument that escalated. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before witnesses were able to intervene and separate the two parties, Carr said in the news release.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but was later identified as Steven Lewis Novak.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries.
On Sept. 16, Novak, 46, of Renton Court in Dumfries, turn himself in. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and has a court date on Oct. 17.
