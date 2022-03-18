A 53-year-old Dumfries man is out on bond after what police are calling a "road rage" incident during which a fellow driver was hit with pepper spray in Southbridge.
Police responded to the intersection of Chogburn Lane and Wayside Drive in Southbridge at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, and determined the the victim, identified as a 41-year-old man, was driving in the area when he and another driver were involved in an angry exchange, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
During the incident, one driver sprayed the other with pepper spray before fleeing the scene. While investigating, officers were told the suspect had driven to the Eastern District Police Station, where he was taken into custody without incident, Carr said in a news release.
Rescue responded and treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries, the release said.
Brian Curtis Stamps, 53, of the 17000 block of Oyster Bay Court, in Dumfries, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding by a caustic substance in connection with the incident. Smith was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond ahead of a March 31 court date, the release said.
