A Dumfries man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting at the Glen Ridge apartment complex in Dale City that left a 33-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.
Delonte Teron Howard, 25, of the 1700 block of Victoria Falls Drive, in Dumfries, turned himself into the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, April 1.
He was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other charges in connection with the shooting, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officer responded to Glen Ridge apartments, located on the 12800 block of Island House Loop, near the intersection of Hoadly Road and Prince William Parkway, at about 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, and found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment there.
The investigation revealed the victim and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim. The suspect fled the apartment in a vehicle that was later located unoccupied by police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Carr said in a news release.
Howard remains incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail, the release said.
