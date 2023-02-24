Prince William County police announced the arrest Friday of a Dumfries man in connection with a Feb. 9 robbery of a Truist bank in Woodbridge.
The bank, located at 16541 River Ridge Boulevard in Woodbridge, was robbed at 10:07 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, by a man who approached a teller with a note demanding money. No weapon was brandished, and no one was injured, according to an earlier news release.
Forensic evidence collected at the bank led to the suspect’s identity. Following the investigation, David Emanuel Andrews, 27, of Dumfries, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 23, and charged with robbery in connection with the incident, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Andrews' bond information was not available on Friday, Feb. 24, Perok said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.