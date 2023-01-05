The Dumfries family shattered by a domestic shooting Wednesday morning that resulted in the death of childen's youngest sibling, Journee, 3, was already grieving the recent loss of their 32-year-old mother, who passed away suddenly from diabetes, a family friend said Thursday night.
The latest tragedy has been “devastating” for the eight children, who were still recovering from the sudden passing in September of their late mother, Portia Carroll, said Alix Grimm, a Montclair resident and a friend of Carroll's and the children’s grandmother.
“Everyone is in shock,” Grimm said. “There was so much grief and shock when Portia suddenly died – and now this.”
The four teens who were seriously wounded in the shooting were in stable condition Thursday night at Inova Fairfax Hospital’s trauma intensive care unit. All four underwent surgeries on both Wednesday and Thursday for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, Grimm said.
The injured teens are all related. The three girls -- Iayana, 17, Naveah, 16, and Danayja, 14, were sisters to Journee, 3, who died in the shooting. The injured boy, Marquel, 17, is the girls’ uncle and one of their grandmother’s two teenage sons, Grimm said.
Carroll had four daughters and four sons, ranging in age from 17 to 3. Six of the children had been living with their grandmother in the Dumfries townhome where the shooting took place, Grimm said.
The three girls were home that morning caring for 3-year-old Journee while their grandmother was at work. Three of the girls’ brothers – ages 8, 6 and 5 – were at school when the shootings occurred. A 14-year-old brother, D.J., was asleep and was uninjured, Grimm said.
While the younger boys had already been attending school in Prince William County, the older girls and D.J. were transitioning to moving in with their grandmother from Fredericksburg, where they had been living and attending school when their mother died. Spotsylvania Public Schools were on break until Thursday, Jan. 5.
Grimm said she has been given permission to share the family’s story with the news media on behalf of the children’s grandmother and aunt, who she said are still too emotionally distraught to speak with reporters.
Grimm also launched a GoFundMe page on Thursday in an effort to raise money for the family as they care for the wounded teens and arrange a memorial service for Journee. The mother and aunt are caring for a total of 10 children between them and will likely not be able to work while the teens recover.
“This fundraiser is to raise money to support the family,” Grimm wrote in the GoFundMe post. “During this time they are in need of support with food, transportation/gas to and from the trauma center, medical needs and also preparing to give Journee the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our goodbyes.”
“We will post updates as they come,” she added. “Please keep this precious family in your prayers.”
The shootings were reported to Prince William County police at 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. They took place during an argument Iayana had with her boyfriend, who has since been arrested and charged with one count of murder and four counts of malicious wounding in connection with the shootings.
Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, of Washington, D.C., was being held without bond Thursday at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center after being arraigned in a Prince William County courtroom Thursday morning.
At the time of the shootings, Oglesby was wanted for arrest in D.C. on a bench warrant that was issued Oct. 4, 2022. According to D.C. court records, the warrant was issued after Oglesby failed to appear in court in connection with an October 2021 arrest for carrying a pistol without a license.
Grimm said the family did not know either Oglesby’s age or his criminal history prior to the shooting. She said he was not living at the Dumfries townhome but was visiting Iayana for the New Year holiday.
“It’s very sad and there is a lot of anger toward [Oglesby] as well,” Grimm said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
