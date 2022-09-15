A Dumfries man was charged with trespassing Tuesday after police say he got into an argument with a Prince William County schools bus driver, struck the glass door of the bus and then ended up being run over by a bus tire when the bus driver pulled away.
Police responded to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries at 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to investigate an incident involving a Prince William County school bus.
The police investigation revealed the bus was stopped and attempting unload students in the area when “a group of individuals” got into “a verbal altercation” with the driver, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
During the encounter, the bus driver attempted to close the door. At that time, the man, whose child was on the bus, began knocking on the bus door. When the bus driver did not respond, the man then “struck the glass door several times and attempted to open the door,” Carr said in a news release.
At that point, the bus driver began to drive away, but the man held onto the handle of the bus door as the bus drove down the roadway. When the man let go, he fell to the ground and was struck in the lower leg by one of the bus tires, the release said.
The bus driver drove the remaining children back to their school. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
There were several children on the bus at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported. The children were eventually released to their parents or guardians without incident, the release said.
Following the investigation, man, identified as Gione Deswayne Wise, 32, of Dumfries, was charged with attempted trespassing on school bus and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. Wise was released on a court summons, the release said.
