Dumfries has big plans for the coming fiscal year as a result of an expected 49% increase in the town’s budget, growth propelled by a projected 260% increase in gaming tax revenue and 129% increase in meals tax revenues expected when “The Rose” gaming facility opens next March.
The town’s real estate tax rate will remain 18.9 cents per $100 in assessed value – the same it’s been since 2016. Because of rising property values, average real estate tax bills will rise by about $50 during the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, according to Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood.
But Real estate taxes make up only about 13%, or $1.3 million, of the town’s $10.7 million budget, which the town council adopted May 16.
Other local taxes, including gaming taxes, which are expected to rise to $3.6 million next year, and meals taxes, which are projected to add another $2 million, make up 66% of the town’s budget.
The town’s spending plan is based on revenues that won’t be achieved until The Rose officially opens, so the town council might pull back on some planned spending decisions if tax revenues are lower than expected, Wood said Wednesday.
“It’s a matter of if everything is trending the way it’s supposed to be,” Woods said.
Gaming taxes in the Town of Dumfries have already tripled from about $221,000 in fiscal year 2021, when “Rosie’s Gaming Emporium,” a smaller historical horse-race betting facility in the Triangle shopping plaza, opened in January 2021 amid the pandemic.
In fiscal year 2022, Rosie’s generated $843,000 in gaming tax revenue for the town. Tax revenues are projected to grow to $1 million in the current year and then more than triple again to $3.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
Now under construction along Interstate 95 near the now-closed Potomac Landfill, The Rose will be Virginia’s first casino-sized gaming facility that’s technically not a casino. By state code, gambling at The Rose will be limited to off-track betting and historic horse race betting machines, which are similar to slot machines.
The $400 million complex is slated to include a hotel with up to 305 rooms, eight restaurants, a 1,500-seat theater and 175,000 square feet of gaming space.
The town will use the extra tax revenue, in part, to boost spending on its police department from $1.7 million to $2.6 million. The town will add five new positions to its police force, raising the department’s ranks from 20 to 25, while also tripling spending on overtime, from $39,000 to $150,000.
The town will also triple its crime prevention budget, from $5,000 to $15,000, among other additions.
The town will also add four new positions to the town staff, including a deputy town clerk, a human resources coordinator, an executive assistant and an accountant, according to budget documents. All staff will also receive 3% raises under the new spending plan.
Dumfries will also spend $20,000 to establish a youth council and summer youth employment program, which will hire local teens to work town events. The youth council program aims to “allow local youth to voice their concerns, give ideas, acquire leadership skills and perform community service,” according to the town’s budget documents.
The town council also adopted a $3.5 million capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2024 through 2028. The town plans to spend about $2.37 million of that in the coming year, with the largest expense, about $1.5 million, going toward the second phase of work to restore Quantico Creek. The work will be funded by a state grant and is necessary to allow the town to meet its state stormwater permit requirements.
Other projects include $300,000 toward an $800,000 plan to upgrade the former rescue squad building to provide space for various activities, group recreation and a learning lab. The town is also planning to spend $400,000 to upgrade Ginn Park with new drinking fountains, a covered pavilion and accessible play equipment in conjunction with a new fitness court.
The town will also spend about $295,000 to purchase five new town and police vehicles.
Although the plans might change based on business at The Rose, Wood said he is pleased with the opportunities the new gaming facility will create for the town.
“When you look at the grand scheme of our budget, (The Rose) gives us the opportunity to make investments in our community we haven’t been able to make in the past,” Wood said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
