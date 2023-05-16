A Woodbridge man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 suspended, after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in an Oct. 22, 2020, head-on collision that killed a young Triangle mom and injured her two children, who were 6 and 8 at the time of the crash.
Prince William County Circuit Court Judge Kimberly A. Irving sentenced Ronal Eriberto Guillen, 28, after he pleaded guilty on May 11 to felony aggravated involuntary DWI manslaughter, according to Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office.
On the day of the crash, Guillen drank alcohol and smoked marijuana at a friend’s house and then got behind the wheel of his 2011 Ford Explorer. Guillen made a left turn from Glendale Drive onto Springwoods Drive in Lake Ridge, where he crossed a center median.
Guillen was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Springwoods Drive for more than 900 feet when his vehicle struck Lataja Wilkins' 2011 Toyota Camry head-on shortly after 6 a.m., according to court records.
Wilkins, 32, of Triangle, died after being transported to a nearby hospital, the release said.
Wilkins’ two young children were also in the vehicle and were seriously injured but survived the crash. Wilkins worked as a nurse and was on her way to drop off her kids at her mother’s house before going to work that morning.
The police investigation revealed that Guillen’s blood alcohol content was 0.15g/210L of breath at the time of the accident, the release said.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sarah Sami and Deputy Chief of Staff Kevin L. Leahy prosecuted the case. Ashworth commended Investigator Benjamin E. Fish and the police crash investigation unit for their work leading to the successful prosecution, the release said.
