A Woodbridge man pleaded guilty July 6 to DWI-involuntary manslaughter in connection with striking and killing a pedestrian and his dog on Old Bridge Road in June 2022, prosecutors announced Monday.
Prince William County Circuit Court Judge James A. Willett found Gentil Mwenze Banze, 40, of Woodbridge, guilty of DWI-involuntary manslaughter after Banze tendered his guilty plea, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said in a July 10 news release.
Luis Alfredo Perez, 45, of Woodbridge, and his dog were killed on June 18, 2022, when a car driven by Banze left Old Bridge Road and drove onto the sidewalk, striking both Perez and the dog, a male Akita between 5 and 7 years of age. Perez was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, the release said.
Banze’s vehicle then struck a power pole, causing it to snap, explode and fall into the roadway, according to a police news release issued at the time of the crash.
Perez was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The dog died at the scene, Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman, said in a news release at the time of the incident.
Police investigators were called to the crash, located at Old Bridge Road and Cape Cod Court in Lake Ridge, at about 9:44 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
The crash and downed power lines shut the westbound lanes of Old Bridge Road for several hours and left about 800 area residents and businesses without power.
Banze later admitted to drinking Guinness beer before driving. Approximately three hours after the crash, testing showed Banze’s blood alcohol content to be .11, the release said.
The case against Banze was prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sarah Sami.
Banze will be sentenced on Nov. 16. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.
