Commuters who rely on OmniRide buses to get to jobs at the Pentagon, Tysons Corner and Washington, D.C. -- as well as spots closer to home -- were left without a ride this morning due to a work stoppage announced Monday.
The strike, which was organized by “some operators,” according to OmniRide, prompted the bus service to shut down its commuter routes this morning and close many local routes by mid-afternoon, according to notices posted on the OmniRide website.
“Once it was determined that there were insufficient bus operators to run the full complement of OmniRide routes and services for the morning, OmniRide communicated to passengers that there would be no commuter buses to Northern Virginia and Washington D.C., and there would be limited service levels for local bus routes,” OmniRide said in a news release.
The strike was first reported by Potomac Local.
It’s not known how long the buses will remain idle. The bus service says it will prioritize service for local routes and will add commuter routes as more operators report for work. OmniRide advises riders to keep checking its website for service updates.
OmniRide does not hire or manage its bus drivers directly. They work for a separate company called Keolis.
OmniRide's statement noted it has included more money in its proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 to allow Keolis to pay bus drivers more. It also said that Keolis is planning to meet with members of the drivers’ union on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to discuss the proposed budget and an “enhanced offer” for drivers.
The statement did not say how much of a raise the drivers and employees might receive as a result of the new budget.
Efforts to reach representatives from Keolis and the drivers’ union were not immediately successful Monday night.
“All driver wages/benefits come directly from the state and localities, or more specifically the taxpayers,” the OmniRide news release said. “One hundred percent of any additional funds for wages are being provided through subsidies from the General Assembly or locality budgets. PRTC is only a conduit.”
PRTC Board Chair and Prince William County Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, said he was “disappointed by the local union’s decision to walk away from the table and disrupt our passengers.”
“We encourage Keolis and the union to meet and resolve these issues,” Angry said in the statement. “Until then, we will work to operate as much service as possible. We genuinely appreciate our front-line workforce and value their connection to the community.”
OmniRide is the operating name for the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.
The statement said that OmniRide will provide enhanced security to workers who report to work with support from the Prince William County police.
It also said Keolis has assured OmniRide that, regardless of service levels, every employee who reports to work during the strike will be paid.
“OmniRide’s focus is to encourage the two parties to maintain active and productive negotiations,” the statement said.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
