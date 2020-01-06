An alleged drunken driver was arrested after a crash in Woodbridge Friday night that seriously injured another driver.
On Friday, Jan. 3, at 8:49 p.m., Prince William County police officers responded to the intersection of Powells Creek Boulevard and Fern Place in Woodbridge to investigate a two-vehicle crash, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police said the driver of a 2011 Acura TL, later identified as Cory Shian Bell, was traveling east on Powells Creek Boulevard when he struck a 2012 Honda Civic that was attempting to cross over Powells Creek Boulevard from Fern Place, according to the news release.
The occupants of the Acura, including Bell, ran from the scene, police said.
The driver of the Honda, identified as a 45-year-old woman, was extracted from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Carr said in the news release.
During the investigation, police identified Bell as the driver of the Acura and located him at a local hospital, where he was being treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash.
Police determined that Bell was under the influence of alcohol and did not have a valid driver’s license, police said.
Bell, 29, of Tartan Vista Drive in Alexanria, was arrested and charged with maiming of another resulting from driving while intoxicated, hit and run and driving without a license.
He was held without bond and has a court date on March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.