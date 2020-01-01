A great way to build an appetite is to climb a set of stairs. It’s also the quickest way to enter into the region’s most unique dining venue: a 1962 British double-decker bus.
Lorrie Addison, a Woodbridge native, and Brian Lichorowic, originally from upstate New York, are the “drivers” behind a successful and unique dining experience located in the increasingly foodie village of Marshall.
Lichorowic, a former technology geek, has six generations of dining history coursing through his veins. Scratch the man’s hands, and the aroma of a well-tended kitchen is likely to fill the air. He’s called Virginia home since 1989.
Addison grew up in Woodbridge and raised her children in Stafford County.
So, how did the bus come into play?
“I always wanted to get into the restaurant business. It was in my blood, and I was always thinking about it,” says Lichorowic. “But I wanted to do something unique, other than a brick-and-mortar business.”
The idea sent the couple off in search of an iconic double-decker bus. They found one in Krakow, Poland, and had it shipped stateside. They renovated it into a kitchen and dining room and named the new restaurant Johnny Monarch’s.
“My family hails from Krakow. That’s where my grandfather ran his first restaurant and where his grandfather ran his first restaurant. It was kind of a sign from heaven,” says Lichorowic.
The first level of the bus is home to a well-appointed kitchen. Eight steps lead to the upper level, which offers seating for up to 20 diners with a view of Main Street. An additional 1,000-square-foot kitchen is located in a building behind the bus.
The menu ranges from rich comfort foods to vegetarian dishes. One belly buster is the American Pie. It’s made from scratch using a thick layer of ground beef and is topped with a heaping serving of mac and cheese. Weighing in at 3,100 calories, the dish might be worth sharing with your fellow diner if you’re not up to tucking it away on your own.
For those who don’t want to punch another hole in their belt, a variety of vegan selections are available, including a Veetball Sub. Entries range in price from $12 to $18.
The ultimate two-fer is right next to the bus. It's another double-decker bus devoted to wine, owned by Randy Phillips, a winemaker at Cave Ridge Winery in Mt. Jackson. The winery specializes in sparkling wines, so the bus is dubbed the "Bubble Decker."
Starting Jan. 11, a unique series of entertainment dinners called the Saturday Night Winter Music Series will commence with the appearance of guitar-playing Maddie Mae.
“The crowd kind of becomes part of the whole scene. They ask questions of the performer and even become background and rhythm singers. There will be two seatings each Saturday: at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.,” said Lichorowic.
The new year will also start off with a special on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It’s called the “2 for $25 Supper Club” and features a three-course meal. Reservations are required.
Johnny Monarch’s is located at 8374 W. Main St. in Marshall. Reach them at 540-878-3555.
For more business and wine tales, visit Hagarty-on-wine.com
