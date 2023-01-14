The American Red Cross will be holding “The Joe 15 Team” 15th Annual Blood Drive in honor of the birthdays of Joseph “Joe” Page and Michael Page on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manassas Church of the Brethren at 10047 Nokesville Road in Manassas.
To schedule your appointment, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/make-donation and enter the key words “The Joe 15 Team.” Email Debd509@aol.com to learn more.
Birthright of Woodbridge is looking for volunteers to offer loving, confidential, non-judgmental support to those who are pregnant or think they might be. Many volunteer opportunities are available; full training and mentorship is provided for volunteers so you can best help the women who need you. Volunteers are needed both mornings and afternoons. Email woodbridge@birthright.org or call 703-583-1178 for more information.
Brain Injury Services needs PALS volunteers to be matched in a one-to-one friendship with a survivor of a brain injury for monthly outings in the community or friendly visits in their home. Feel great as you help empower a client through the act of human connection. Email mthyen@braininjurysvcs.org or call 703-451-8881, ext. 232 to learn more.
Court Appointed Special Advocates needs volunteers age 21 and older who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Email jpolen@casacis.org or call 703-330-8145 to receive the link to the meeting.
SERVE has an urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, age 21 or older to support its food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas.
Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. Just one day a week can make a life-long impact on a family in need. Please email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
SERVE's family shelter needs volunteer groups of five to seven people who can prepare home-cooked meals for its residents in January and February. It's a terrific team-building opportunity for families or small groups. Volunteers provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests on weekends and holidays. Groups can either serve in-person or prepare and drop off the meal. Visit www.nvfs.org/get-involved/volunteer/to view available meals, email jrmartinez@nvfs.org or call 571.748.2674 to learn more.
If you’re an honorably discharged or retired veteran wanting to help other veterans, here’s a terrific opportunity for you. The Veteran’s Treatment Docket, a program of Prince William County Government Criminal Justice Services, is looking for volunteers age 21 or older to act as veteran mentors to engage, encourage and empower fellow veterans that are involved in the criminal justice system.
Duties must include availability by phone/video or other means to assist docket participants and be there for your veteran. This may include nights and weekends. A 12-month commitment is required, and training is provided. Feel great as you share your own veteran experiences and help a fellow vet get their life and affairs back on track again. Visit http://bit.ly/3HBNZxe for details, email cmayers@pwcgov.org for more information.
If your New Year’s resolutions include getting involved with the community, please remember that the Volunteer Prince William website lists thousands of opportunities just waiting for eager volunteers like you.
Please visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org to view the opportunities; email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more about how you can get involved and don’t forget to like our Facebook and Twitter pages for late-breaking opportunities as well.
