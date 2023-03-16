It’s likely that Kline farm, a stretch of farmland along Prince William Parkway near Liberia Avenue, will eventually be developed into hundreds of new homes with scores of new residents.
But first, Sam Casselbury, who’s operated a horse boarding and donkey rescue at Kline farm for the last 13 years, had to find a new home for Gordon, Buster and Hupert.
All three are donkeys that Casselbury, 38, rescued from being shipped to China, where she said they were likely to be slaughtered for their hides.
Casselbury, a native of Burke, has been renting the stables at Kline farm for five horses she cares for in her boarding business. Over the last few years, Casselbury also added a donkey rescue and has since rescued 24 donkeys from “kill pens” in Louisa, Virginia; Ashboro, North Carolina; and Sneedville, Tennessee.
Now, with plans to develop Kline farm on the horizon, Casselbury is in the process of transferring her horse-boarding business from Kline farm to Nokesville. But the new farm doesn’t have room for all 10 of her rescued donkeys. Nor does it have a separate paddock that Casselbury needs to quarantine additional rescue donkeys. An isolation area is needed to keep the new animals separate from her boarded horses and other donkeys for at least 30 days to ensure they do not spread diseases to the other animals.
As a result, Casselbury is closing her donkey rescue operation, one of the few in Prince William County, because of the move.
“I’m devastated,” Casselbury said of having to close her rescue. “It’s not a fancy place, but it’s home.”
“I love the donkeys. They’re like overgrown dogs,” she added, noting that the animals can be moody at times but also develop strong bonds with their human caretakers and with each other.
“I don’t think I actually intended to have a rescue. I just wanted to play with donkeys, and by doing this, I just kept finding them,” she said.
In October 2022, Don Kline, who inherited the farm from his parents, told Casselbury the farm could soon be sold to residential developer Stanley Martin if the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the latest plan to develop the farm.
Formerly a dairy farm, the Kline property was split by construction of the Prince William Parkway in the 1990s and ceased caring for cows and producing milk in 1989.
The area is zoned agricultural, a designation that allows only one home per 10 acres. But the Kline family and Stanley Martin have been trying to develop it into new housing since 2015.
The latest proposal is to build 240 townhomes on 92 of the property’s 132 acres along with a self-storage facility, a drive-through pharmacy and other commercial spaces.
But while that number of new homes is fewer than the 500 originally planned for the farm a few years ago, nearby residents are still opposed to the plan. They say it doesn’t fit with residential areas to the south of the farm, which are single-family homes on larger lots.
In response to those concerns, the supervisors voted on Jan. 18 to defer until March 14 their vote on a rezoning and three special-use permits needed to move the development forward. Since then, Stanley Martin pulled its application from the supervisors’ agenda altogether in an effort to make the rezoning more palatable to the farm’s neighbors.
Don Kline confirmed in a recent interview that he warned Casselbury last fall that she’d likely have to move her animals from the farm soon. But he said he didn’t know how long it would take for the supervisors to approve the rezoning or for Stanley Martin to begin building.
Kline said Casselbury likely could have had at least another year on the property had she worked something out with Stanley Martin.
Casselbury, however, said she did not want to wait too long to find another home for her equine charges.
“When you’ve got some 20 horses and donkeys to move, that can take months,” she said.
Accordingly, Casselbury began looking for a new boarding spot immediately and jumped at the chance to move to Nokesville when she found some available stables for rent.
After realizing she would not have room for all her rescued donkeys, Casselbury also began looking for a place to rehome them. It didn’t take long. The Foxfield Equestrian Club at Ashland, located in Warrenton, agreed to take all three donkeys, which was a big relief since Gordon, Buster and Hupert were bonded, Casselbury said.
“Bonded donkeys can get depressed if they’re separated and sometimes won’t eat,” she said.
Taking on three donkeys is also a big responsibility because they typically live into their late 30s, she said.
Although she said she’s glad they found a home together, Casselbury said it was hard to see them go. She’s becoming very attached to her rescues and even started a TikTok channel, “Whimmy 11,” to share their antics.
“I love watching donkeys play,” Casselbury said. “It’s so rough; you think they are hurting each other.”
Kline said he understands why Casselbury wanted to move sooner rather than later. Kline said he, too, will miss the donkeys and the horses. He and his wife live near the farm and frequently took their grandchildren to see the animals when they visited, he said.
“We’ve loved having Sam here, and we think we’ve been fair to her,” he said.
Now that the development is once again on hold, Casselbury said she “strongly considered staying (at Kline farm) as long as possible.”
But in the end, she decided it was time to stop worrying about having to move and just do it.
“I’ve been dealing with (the coming development) for years,” she said. “I’m just lucky I found somewhere to go.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.