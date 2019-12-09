The Un Trim A Tree Holiday Gift Program needs your help in providing the simple of joy of the season of two toys to a needy child. We’ll give you the child’s name, age, gender, sizes and their two wishes. It’s a great way to show your kids and grandkids philanthropy and it’s fun! Please visit our website: www.volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more. All you have to do is tell us how many kids you want to shop for. We currently have 600 kids waiting for you with 10 days to go!
Historic Dumfries needs volunteers to help with its Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14. Duties include coordinating, parking and directing the flow of parade and traffic. The parade goes from Triangle Shopping Plaza in Dumfries to the town hall. Please call Yvette at 703-221-3400, ext. 116, for more info. Volunteers must be ages 18 and up.
Catholic Charities still needs volunteers for its winter session that started last week and goes until March in the following areas: Monday mornings- child care teacher; Tuesday evenings- ESOL teacher; Wednesday evenings- GED teacher; Thursday mornings and evenings- ESOL teacher. No prior experience needed as you’ll receive all the training needed to be successful. Please email Emily at Emily.wood@ccda.net to learn more.
The Prevention Alliance of Greater PW is looking for a volunteer to design logos and other marketing materials. The Alliance focuses on preventing substance abuse and promoting mental health. What a great opportunity for a college student home for the winter break! Please call Heather at 703-792-7739 or email hmartinsen@pwc.gov to learn more.
Wreaths Across America is Saturday, Dec. 14. Volunteers are needed to lay wreaths throughout the national cemeteries. To volunteer at Quantico National Cemetery please register at http://bit.ly/2QCrWMp or to volunteer at Arlington National Cemetery please register at http://bit.ly/2reOQ1E.
SERVE needs volunteers to make routine food pick-ups from area grocery stores and restaurants. You must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license and be able to lift to 50 pounds. You will drive agency vehicles. Please email Navarra at ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more.
SERVE also needs groups of volunteers to provide meals to the 92 residents in the Family Shelter. You may cook the meals at the shelter or bring from home. Open dates include Dec. 31 for dinner, Jan. 1 for dinner, Jan. 2 for brunch and Jan. 12 for dinner. Please email Navarra at ncannon@nvfs,org to learn more. This is the perfect opportunity for a group of friends and family to share the joy of a nice meal with the residents in the shelter.
The Juvenile Justice Parenting Program offers classes to parents of teens exhibiting at-risk behaviors. Classes in Manassas are Tuesdays, Dec. 3 through Feb. 4. Classes in Spanish in Woodbridge are Thursdays, Dec. 5 through Feb. 6. Classes in English in Woodbridge are Wednesdays Feb. 5 through March 25. Please visit: www.pwcgov.org/parenting for more info.
Keep Prince William Beautiful needs a volunteer with a truck to help recycle electronics at the landfill on any Wednesday. Please email Aleta at: adaniels@kpwb.org to learn more.
The Martin Luther King Community Choir needs children in grades K-12 to sing in the choir. Rehearsals are Dec. 14 in Manassas at 1 p.m., Jan. 4 in Woodbridge at 1 p.m., Jan. 17 in Manassas at 7 p.m. and the final rehearsal is on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Hylton Memorial Chapel. This program concludes on Jan. 20 at the 30th Annual King Oratorical Program. Please email pwc.mlkcommunitychoir@gmail.com to learn more.
Prince William Special Olympics is kicking off its winter programs this month. The program run until March and include alpine skiing, and basketball at Hampton Middle School on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and at Stonewall Middle on Saturdays at 4 p.m. The powerlifting program is at Potomac High School on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. The floor hockey program is at GMU on Sundays at 5 p.m. There’s still time to register your athlete and to volunteer by emailing Peggy at areacoordinator@pwsova.org or Rose Ann at outreach@pwsova.org.
The Annual Christmas Bird Count is Sunday, Dec. 22, starting at 7 a.m. at Merrimac Farm, Cedar Run, Foggy Bottom, Nokesville Park and Prince William Landfill, as well as in portions of Prince William Forest Park, Quantico Marine Base and Fauquier County. You can help by identifying and counting birds or by making chili and cornbread for the hungry birders at 11 a.m. at the Merrimac Stone House. Please RSVP to alliance@pwconserve.org or 703-499-4954.
The City of Manassas needs volunteers for the Annual Winter Wonderland Train Show at the Candy Factory Dec. 13-17. Please call 703-368-1873 to reserve your spot.
National Alliance on Mental Illness needs volunteers to share their lived experience of mental health condition as it gears up for the new Ending the Silence Program in area middle and high schools. Please call Pat at 703-992-5708 to learn more.
The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help with blood drives, present disaster preparedness to elementary school aged kids, promote Red Cross school clubs and support other volunteers in the community. Please call 703-584-8444 to learn more.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers ages 55 and up to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer opportunities at 703-369-5292, ext. 1, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at 703-369-5292, ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
