Residents of the Lake Ridge Fellowship House can call friends and family, make telehealth appointments and access entertainment by using just the sounds of their voices, thanks to the recent donation of more than 400 “Google Nest Hub Max” devices from LeadingAge, a D.C.-based aging advocacy association, and Volara, a New York-based senior living voice-assistant technology company.
The organizations and their partners are providing Google Next Hub Max devices to 9,000 residents across more than 300 senior living communities in the U.S. and the United Kingdom to help seniors maintain connections and avoid isolation, according to Shelley Ducker, a Fellowship House spokeswoman.
“Technology’s potential to positively impact older adults’ lives and well-being is broad and deep,” said LeadingAge President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan in a statement. “We must ensure older adults have access to internet service and devices so they can take advantage of the telehealth revolution and protect themselves from the ravages of social isolation.”
Residents of Fellowship House typically live on fixed incomes that average about $10,000 a year. Most do not have smartphones and can feel “overwhelmed” by today’s technology, Christy Zeitz, CEO of Fellowship Square, said in a statement.
“This voice-assisted, simple-to-use device can be transformative in the lives of our residents, giving them easier access to their community, but also to music, sports scores, weather and a broad range of entertainment just a voice command away,” Zeitz said in the news release. “Importantly, this helps address the digital inequity and affordability issues that many residents of affordable housing communities face.”
As part of the sign-up process, Volara pre-programmed each Google Nest Hub Max with each resident’s personal contacts. Video calls can be made via voice commands, enabling seniors to communicate with their children, grandchildren and friends face-to-face just by uttering a simple voice command, the release said. The voice-operation also allows people with limited vision, reduced finger dexterity or mobility issues to use it, the release said.
“I'm really enjoying it. I'm enjoying the music, I'm able to play all kinds of music from the 1940s and 1950s. I love getting the weather from it,” Bette Walsh, 80, a resident of Lake Ridge Fellowship House said in a news release. “Honestly, I even asked it a joke. It's so fun. I'm enjoying it.”
"I don't have to get off the couch to do so much with it, so it's really handy for me,” added Lake Ridge Fellowship House resident James Williams, 73. “… The wifi and Google Hub just might be one of the best things we've received, at least for me it is."
Fellowship Square, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is one of the leading local providers of affordable housing and services to low-income seniors, operating 670 units in the metro region and serving over 800 residents. For more information on Fellowship Square, visit fellowshipsquare.org or call 703-860-2536 or email info@fellowshipsquare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.