Dominion proposes burying coal ash in a new landfill at Possum Point – a plan already under fire from critics

Virginia’s largest electric utility still has about 4 million cubic yards of toxic coal ash submerged in a giant pond at its Possum Point power plant on the banks of Potomac River near Dumfries.
On Thursday, Dominion Energy shared its long-awaited plans for cleaning up the ash for the first time. The utility wants to bury the ash in a new landfill onsite, which it says is both cheaper and faster than the alternatives – either recycling the ash or hauling it away by truck or rail.
But the proposal is already meeting resistance from both Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey, whose Potomac District includes Possum Point, and the Potomac Riverkeeper, who has been urging that the ash be hauled away from the riverfront for years.
Dominion Energy officials held a virtual community meeting Thursday, Jan. 20 that was billed as an opportunity for community members to provide input on final disposal plans for the toxic coal ash, which has been collecting outside the power plant for decades.
The plant, located on the banks of Quantico Creek and the Potomac River, burned coal from 1948 to 2003 but has since switched to burning natural gas.
Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, did not share an opinion on Dominion’s plans during the presentation. But in an interview after the meeting, she said she was “very disappointed” with Dominion’s proposal to leave the ash on site.
"It is incumbent of Dominion to do the right thing by the citizens ... and to do the right thing by the citizens is to remove the coal ash. I think it should be removed. That's what we need to talk about,” Bailey said.
During the meeting, Bailey said her office is recruiting residents to serve on a “task force” to investigate disposal options and invited interested residents to email her office to participate.
Bailey said she would ask her fellow supervisors to pass a resolution “that will protect the citizens.” She further she believes Dominion is “a good company” that wants to “elevate its reputation in the community.”
“I will be available to sit down and talk to them so we can come up with a solution to this problem – and not a one-sided solution,” she said.
Potomac Riverkeeper Dean Naujoks, meanwhile, called the plan “unacceptable” and expressed concern about Dominion’s plan to build a landfill so close to nearby homes.
The landfill would be about 700 feet from the nearest house on Possum Point Road, according to Spencer Adkins, a Dominion construction projects manager who presented the plan during the online meeting.
“Dominion wants to locate a toxic coal ash landfill 700 feet from people’s homes in the Potomac District and near tributaries to the Potomac River,” Naujoks said in an interview after the meeting. “Our position has been clear all along. We don’t want this coal ash left onsite and left to affect the community. We want the ash hauled off by rail and as much as possible of it to be recycled.”
Coal ash is comprised of lead, mercury, cobalt, arsenic, hexavalent chromium and other heavy metals, many of which are carcinogens. Dominion Energy has about 27.3 million cubic yards of coal ash in ponds outside four power plants: Possum Point, Chesapeake, Chesterfield and Bremo. All are located on the banks of the state’s major waterways: the Potomac, James and Elizabeth rivers.
A state law passed in 2019 requires Dominion to recycle at least 25% of existing coal ash around the state and remove the remainder to landfills lined with a synthetic barrier to prevent toxic metals from leaking into the ground and surface water. The law allows Dominion Energy to spend up to $225 million a year on the cleanup effort, which is estimated to result in an extra charge of about $5 a month for the average ratepayer.
Under federal regulations, Dominion Energy has 15 years to close the coal ash ponds, which means the work must be complete by 2034.
Cleanup plan years in the making
Dominion Energy has been working toward cleaning up its coal ash ponds at Possum Point since 2015. In 2016, Dominion began draining and treating the water at the top of four of the ponds and consolidating the ash in the largest pond on its property, known as “pond D.”
The utility initially planned to leave the ash in pond D and cap it with a synthetic liner. But Virginia lawmakers put the brakes on that idea with the law requiring the utility to either recycle the ash or bury it in a modern landfill with a modern synthetic liner. Pond D has only a packed clay liner, which falls short of the law’s requirements.
Passing the new law, known as SB 1335, was a years-long fight, led mostly by state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, whose district includes Possum Point. Surovell and lawmakers representing Richmond-area Dominion coal ash ponds argued that coal ash requires more protections than were required at the time by federal coal ash disposal rules.
During the Jan. 20 virtual meeting, Dominion Energy representative Adkins presented four options for disposing the coal ash at Possum Point: burying it in a fully-lined landfill onsite, recycling 50% of the ash and hauling the remainder away by rail or truck, or hauling all of the ash away via rail.
The options range in cost from $347 million to $1.19 billion and would take between eight and 12 years to complete, Adkins said.
The fastest and cheapest option, Adkins said, is what Dominion will recommend: Draining and treating the water in the pond and building a new landfill onsite. The work is projected to take eight years to complete and cost $347 million, Adkins said.
Dominion could recycle the ash but believes only about 50% of it could be recycled, Adkins said.
Hauling the ash away from Possum Point via truck to be recycled or disposed in a landfill offsite would take 12 years. Taking it away by truck would cost $703 million, while removing it by rail would cost $943 million, Adkins said.
Hauling all the ash away by rail is the most expensive option at $1.19 billion. That process would take about 10 years, Adkins said.
In explaining the plan, Adkins said burying the coal ash would be less disruptive to the community, as hauling it away would result in both noise and “fugitive dust” and would require hundreds of truck or train-car loads. Hauling away even 50% of the ash would require 100 trucks a day, while removing it by rail would require 200 freight cars a week, Adkins said.
Adkins further said that the new landfill would have a double-liner system as well as system to catch and treat contaminated leachate, which would be continually monitored.
The landfill would be built at an elevation similar to that of the existing coal ash pond, which is about 190 feet above grade. Dominion would have systems and plans in place to protect the landfill from major weather events, such as hurricanes and major rains. The liner system, which Adkins called “very robust,” is rated to last about 400 years, he said.
Once complete, the landfill would resemble “a small mountain or a hill with grass growing on top of it,” Adkins said.
“We feel this is a very attractive option and we think this is very beneficial to the neighborhood,” Adkins said.
Approval process unclear
Dominion Energy plans to submit a full disposal plan to Prince William County for review and permitting, but it’s not clear yet when that will happen or exactly what power the county has to approve or reject it.
The plan requires a county public facility review, and the landfill will also need land disturbance and erosion-sediment-control permits from the county. Dominion will also be required to obtain a solid waste closure permit from Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, according to Dominion spokeswoman Peggy Fox.
County Public Works Director Tom Smith did not immediately answer an email Friday seeking information about the county’s role in the approval process.
Surovell said the plan will also likely get a review from the State Corporation Commission, which he said is primarily concerned with the overall cost to ratepayers.
“Once they’ve got some sort of plan in place, it has to be blessed by the SCC, and the SCC will want to make sure it minimizes cost,” Surovell said.
Fox said Dominion would continue to work with Prince William County residents and officials.
“This is not something we’re just going to do,” Fox said. “We’re working with them to put together the best plan.”
The Jan. 20 online meeting was not widely publicized and was delayed by technical difficulties. Fox said notices about the meeting were sent to residents around Possum Point and to members of the news media and that 58 people viewed the presentation.
Fox further said the utility had hoped to pursue some recycling of coal ash at Possum Point but decided against it because of the associated cost.
“The recycling sounded like a good idea, but now, not so much because the numbers are so expensive,” she said, adding that the utility is “obligated to pursue the least costliest option unless something prevents them from doing so.”
Surovell was a staunch opponent of Dominion’s original idea to bury the coal ash in an unlined landfill at Possum Point, an option that is now illegal. But he declined to offer a position on Dominion’s proposal to bury it in a fully-lined landfill at Possum Point, saying the decision is extremely complicated and one that will require the input of the community.
Surovell also noted the high cost of transporting the ash away from the site and said Dominion would be “obligated” to mitigate those cost to ratepayers – perhaps by eventually selling the land to developers when the power plant eventually closes – something he said he expects to happen over the next two decades. Adkins made no mention of the utility’s future plans for the power plant or the property during the online meeting.
Surovell further said the community must come together to create a “vision” for what it wants the waterfront area at Possum Point to look like in 40 years’ time and work with Dominion to make it happen.
“It’s not a matter of what I want, it’s a choice for the community,” Surovell said. “It’s going to take at least six months to do it properly and it should have happened yesterday.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Poison doesn’t just go away. It can’t be buried and hidden. It always stays in the soil, in the water, in the animals, in the human beings. Dominion has to take that poison far, far away from water and the living things that depend on water for survival. What a ludicrous suggestion to cover it up with a little dirt!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.