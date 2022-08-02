Photo_News_PWGatewayFairfaxConcerns_aerial.JPG

The “PW Digital Gateway,” a proposed data center corridor that could encompass 2,133 acres of mostly rural land in northwestern Prince William County, is close to Bull Run and Catharpin Creek. Both are tributaries to the Occoquan River and Occoquan Reservoir, which supply drinking water to about 800,000 residents of Northern Virginia. 

 Photo by Roger Snyder
(7) comments

EagleView
EagleView

The more risks that are discovered with this project, the faster Chair Wheeler is trying to spin it. Approve it before the people figure out what a permanent disaster this will be for PWC.

wawright
wawright

If Dominion Energy is already overtaxed supplying Loudoun’s existing 25 million square feet of data center capacity, how do you figure they are going to handle 27.6 million additional square feet for the Prince William Digital Gateway?

Those power lines running along Pageland Lane aren’t there to dry spaghetti. They already carry a significant power load through to the existing Loudoun data centers. The idea that you can just run an extension cord off them to power the Prince William Digital Gateway is ludicrous.

The article says:

• Data centers currently operating, under construction and approved in Prince William County will not be impacted by the pending power crunch because of recent and pending power improvements in the area of Innovation Park, according to Aaron Ruby, Dominion Energy’s media relations manager.

• “In terms of Digital Gateway, we do expect new substations and transmission lines would be needed, but it’s too early to know the size, location or timing,” Ruby said in a July 31 email.

Don’t you think we should know the size, location and timing before blindly committing further to this folly? Doesn’t anybody remember their disappointment as a kid getting Christmas presents with “batteries not included”?

Dominion Energy is saying the same thing opponents of the Prince William Digital Gateway have been saying for months - - build data centers in the industrially zoned Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District where they belong.

gman021
gman021

Duh, of course new substations will be needed. Nobody ever said they would not. And substation transmission lines will come from the existing tower transmission lines will be needed. The PW Times which supports the opposition to the PW Digital Gateway makes it sound new towers will be needed. Nope. The Dominion East Coast Backbone Towers are in place. They have the power.

The only thing that will be needed are SUBSTATION transmission lines which will go from the existing TOWER transmission lines to the nearby substations. Then distribution lines from the substations to the data centers. All of these could be underground including the transmission lines from the towers to the substations. The beautiful thing about the PW Digital Gateway is any new lines will not have to go through any residential communities or other districts because the data centers will own all the land including the land which has the existing towers on them. Why not use these towers and the power that runs on them to create hundreds of millions of dollars of commercial tax dollars annually?

DMkatchmeric
DMkatchmeric

The current power lines on Pageland is for the Loudoun county data centers. New lines will be required for any data centers approved on Pageland.

Little Bull Run
Little Bull Run

That map looks wrong.

Little Bull Run
Little Bull Run

Edited to say, this looks like just the southern portion of the proposed gateway. Perhaps the photo was flipped. The area closest to the battlefield is to the West, not the east. Confusing.

DMkatchmeric
DMkatchmeric

The picture is a north to south view of the area.

