Dominion Energy is expanding its $13 million annual EnergyShare program contribution in Virginia by $1 million this year to help customers in need of assistance due to coronavirus impacts.
Small businesses, nonprofits and houses of worship will be eligible for $500,000, while the remaining $500,000 will be reserved for residential customers, Dominion Energy said in a news release.
For small businesses, a temporary Small Business Relief Program will offer one-time assistance of up to $1,000 toward unpaid Dominion electric bills that may have accrued during the pandemic, the release said.
Starting Sept. 1, small business applications for EnergyShare will be available on the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation website: www.vachamber.com/foundation/small-business-relief-program.
For residential customers, Dominion’s $500,000 increase in funds complements a June announcement, which raised the maximum benefit for the summer cooling season from $300 to $600 per residential account for the year and expanded program eligibility. Additionally, the company removed the requirement of a disconnect notice to qualify for the program.
Residential customers can learn more about EnergyShare or find their local EnergyShare agency at www.dominionenergy.com/energyshare or by calling 211.
In response to the coronavirus, the company has halted disconnects and is waiving late fees for all customers. Customers also can access long-term payment plans, allowing up to 12 months to pay past due amounts with no minimum down payment.
To learn more about Dominion Energy’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit www.dominionenergy.com/company/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.