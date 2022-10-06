A dispute between property owners involved in a plan to create a major new data center corridor near Manassas National Battlefield Park known as the “Prince William Digital Gateway” is playing out in federal court – a sign that ties between some residents involved in the deal could be fraying.
Back in March, GW Acquisition Co., LLC, an affiliate of data center operator QTS Realty Trust, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Jon Sanders Brower and his mother, Barbara Brower, for breach of contract. The lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages and charges that the Browers failed to sign paperwork that would allow a county rezoning application for the Prince William Digital Gateway project to move forward.
The Browers, who own about 132 acres along Pageland Lane, have since signed the county paperwork and other documents after being compelled to do so by a court order, according to court documents.
But the Browers filed a complaint against fellow Pageland Lane-area property owner Mary Ann Ghadban for $4.6 million, alleging fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract. The Browers also filed a countersuit against GW Acquisition, the QTS affiliate, which has since been dismissed.
The Browers’ lawsuit against Ghadban charges that their purchase agreement with GW Acquisition undercuts the value of their land in order to pay more to Ghadban and others whose land, they contend, is worth less because it is impacted by wetlands and closer to the battlefield, two factors that restrict its full development.
Ghadban, a commercial real estate developer, initiated the Prince William Digital Gateway proposal. Through her brokerage, MagLandBroker, Ghadban is representing about a dozen landowners in a deal to sell their properties to QTS if the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approves both a comprehensive plan amendment and a rezoning that would allow the new data center development.
QTS is one of two data center companies that have so far filed rezoning applications to develop new data centers in the Prince William Digital Gateway corridor. The other company, Compass, has signed contracts with about 90 other Pageland Lane area landowners for a separate data center development. Rezoning applications submitted by each company involve a total of about 1,600 acres of the proposed 2,100-acre data center corridor.
The plan has sparked the largest land-use policy debate in the county in decades and pits the landowners involved against the Manassas National Battlefield Park, conservation groups and nearby neighbors in Heritage Hunt and Oak Valley – all of whom oppose the PW Digital Gateway.
At issue: prices for ‘phase 1,’ ‘phase 2’ land
Ghadban presented QTS with a proposal to sell the 812-acre assemblage along the Pageland corridor in one sale but separated the properties geographically into two “phases.” Phase 1 consists of a 342-acre assemblage on the south end of the corridor and phase 2 consists of a 470-acre assemblage on the north end. Ghadban’s 55 acres in the corridor is located in the southern or phase 1 area, according to court documents and the rezoning application.
While Ghadban offered both phases to prospective data center developers for sale together, the per acre sale prices differed depending on whether the land was in phase 1 or 2. The per acre sale price that QTS has offered to pay the phase 1 and 2 landowners has not been made public and is redacted in court papers.
However, for context, a prospective buyer who Ghadban was negotiating with during the summer of 2021 initially offered $525,000 per acre for the phase 1 properties and $325,000 per acre for the phase 2 properties. Later, the prospective buyer increased its offer to $550,000 per acre for the phase 1 properties and $350,000 per acre for the phase 2 properties, according to court documents.
The Browers’ lawsuit against Ghadban accuses her of “prey[ing] upon the phase 2 sellers, who she referred to within the community as the ‘dumb hicks up north,’ that she was ‘taking for a ride,’ when she brokered a deal to sell her land with the phase 2 sellers’ [land] on terms more favorable to her than to the phase 2 sellers, despite her promise to them to seek an equivalent value for all parcels involved in the deal,” according to court documents.
The lawsuit also characterized the sale Ghadban put together between the landowners and QTS as a “sham deal” and said that Ghadban “could not have otherwise brokered the deal with GWA if the phase 2 sellers did not also sign onto the sham deal,” according to court documents.
The Browers’ lawsuit also said Ghadban breached her fiduciary duty to the Browers as their broker when she failed to bring them all offers, misrepresented the quality of other offers and “coerced and threatened” Jon Sanders Brower into signing documents he didn’t fully understand, according to court documents.
In their lawsuit, the Browers contend that the value of their land which had been placed in phase 2 “far exceeded” the value of Ghadban’s land which was placed in phase 1 because the Browers’ land has “more overall usable space on which they could develop at a greater density compared to Ghadban’s land, which sits between wetlands and the protected Manassas Battlefield Park,” according to court documents.
As evidence of this point, the Browers’ lawsuit notes the rezoning application in which GWA/QTS seeks a larger floor area ratio for the “phase 2” properties at the north end of the development, including the Browers’ land, than for the properties at the southern end, which include Ghadban’s land.
Finally, the Browers’ lawsuit against Ghadban alleges that she attempted to defraud the phase 2 sellers when she “insisted” that part of the per-acre sales proceeds from GWA would go to Ghadban’s foundation, which Ghadban called the “Pageland Philanthropic Foundation,” according to court documents.
The Browers’ complaint states that Ghadban told Jon Sanders Brower she formed the foundation “‘as a carrot to wave in front of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors’ to help obtain the necessary approvals for the data center development rezoning application” and that all monies would “go directly to Prince William County for a ‘beautification project’ or for whatever needs the county might have,” according to court documents.
The Browers’ lawsuit charges that Ghadban neglected to tell him or any of the phase 2 sellers that “Prince William County officials refused to accept any portion of these funds,” according to court documents.
The status of the foundation, which Ghadban proposed when she first publicly discussed the Prince William Digital Gateway Plan, is not clear. In an Oct. 4 email, Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, said she had “no comment” on whether any donation from the landowners had been offered or refused.
Ghadban had not responded to a request for comment on the Browers’ lawsuit as of Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The Browers’ countersuit against GWA was dismissed in July. The Browers had alleged that GWA induced Ghadban “to breach her brokerage agreement” with the phase 2 sellers “by promising to pay her more than the true value of [Ghadban’s] land so long as she was able to secure the purchase and sale of the phase 2 sellers’ land at a significant discount,” according to court documents.
GWA argued the Browers’ countersuit was “baseless,” according to court papers. Federal district court Judge Leonie M. Brinkema found no legal basis in the Browers’ claims against GWA and dismissed their countersuit, according to a court order.
The parties last appeared in court on Sept. 15 for a pre-trial conference and motion hearing. The matter is scheduled for a jury trial on Nov. 29, according to the court docket.
It’s unclear how these lawsuits could affect the rezoning applications filed by QTS and Compass. Both are awaiting the county supervisors’ decision on an underlying comprehensive plan amendment, which is tentatively scheduled to be on the board’s agenda Nov. 1.
Not only are the Pageland Area landowners getting a 'bad deal' in their secret NDAs that the lawsuit has exposed, but the going rate for data center land in Ashburn is now approaching $2.5MILLION per acre per a land speculator, JKHoldings CEO. Mr. Kuhns claimed that in PWC the going rate may top $3MILLION before too long. Not only is MAGReality sticking it to the neighbors per the despute, but making FOOLS out of them.
Just offering a bribe is illegal....
§ 18.2-447. When person guilty of bribery.
A person shall be guilty of bribery under the provisions of this article:
(1) If he offers, confers or agrees to confer upon another (a) any pecuniary benefit as consideration for or to obtain or influence the recipient's decision, opinion, recommendation, vote or other exercise of discretion as a public servant or party official, or (b) any benefit as consideration for or to obtain or influence either the recipient's decision, opinion, recommendation, vote or other exercise of official discretion in a judicial or administrative proceeding or the recipient's violation of a known legal duty as a public servant or party official; or
I see the lug nuts are loose on this wheeler plot. Everyone make sure these "democrats" get their due. Already there are candidates lining up to primary them. 2023 these supervisors are losing their jobs. Push this back on the schedule until 2023 and then watch the proposal be suddenly withdrawn . Then we need to fix this problem so there is incentive to preserve the rural crescent and the Manassas National Battlefield Park. "When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this - you haven't.
Thomas Edison"
The plot thickens! The philanthropic foundation was always a sham to ANYONE who understood land use process. But my guess is too many people in a leadership postion believed really thought they were going to get all this "free" money for pet projects. It was so obvious to anyone paying attention. My guess is the attempt to "bribe" the county with a 500,000 dollar illegal proffer for affordable housing in connection with the 29/66 Technology Park was a rude awakening when citizens and Jeanine Lawson stood up in strong oppostion ensuring it failed.
The reality is that this developer driven application that WILL cause harm countywide is finally being laid bare for the world to see it's corrupt underpinnings.
It is time for this Board to see the truth and put an end to this wanton destruction of our natural resources that will only create a handful of 1% ers who sell their land for multi millions while leaving the rest of us to deal with the long term damage this will cause to our irreplaceable natural and historic resources.
Sustainable credible long term planning is lost in this application and we can all see this happening like a slow moving train wreck. It's not too late to recognize that the path we are on requires a serious course correction.
We have tens of millions of sq ft of data center development approved and not yet built, let's focus on that ecomomic opportunity and then consider what needs to happen next, if anything. Because by then, let us hope, there has been a leap in technology and storing data is much more efficent.
Jeanine may have opposed the 500k proffer, but she still voted to put the data centers there at 55 & Catharpin
