Prince William County police are searching a wooded area off Wellington Road in Manassas after human remains were found there Sunday.
Officers were called to the 7400 block of Wellington Road at 1:01 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, after a caller told police he found bones on the ground while walking to a nearby retention pond, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were determined to be human, Carr said in a news release.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death. Detectives with the police department's violent crimes bureau are actively investigating the death, the release said.
"At this time, there does not appear to be a community concern," police said in a Twitter post.
*AWARENESS: #PWCPD will be conducting a search in an area off Lexington Valley Dr in #Manassas after partial human bones were discovered. At this time there does not appear to be a community concern. Unknown how long the remains were in the area. More info to come when available. pic.twitter.com/L5dWGmxSxg— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) March 21, 2022
It's not known how long the remains were in the area. More information will be shared as police have it, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.