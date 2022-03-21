new generic police lights 2

Prince William County police are searching a wooded area off Wellington Road in Manassas after human remains were found there Sunday.

Officers were called to the 7400 block of Wellington Road at 1:01 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, after a caller told police he found bones on the ground while walking to a nearby retention pond, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were determined to be human, Carr said in a news release.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death. Detectives with the police department's violent crimes bureau are actively investigating the death, the release said.

"At this time, there does not appear to be a community concern," police said in a Twitter post.

It's not known how long the remains were in the area. More information will be shared as police have it, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. 

