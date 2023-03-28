Ken Knarr, a Catharpin resident and Prince William Digital Gateway landowner who has given more than $9,000 to local Democratic candidates since 2022, announced his candidacy Monday for the Republican nomination for chair of Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Knarr, 60, lives in Dominique Estates, one of a handful subdivisions along Pageland Lane where homeowners have banded together to sell their houses and 10-acre lots to data center developers involved in the controversial new data center corridor known as the “Prince William Digital Gateway.”
The industrial development, now in the rezoning stage, is slated to allow up to 27.6 million square feet of data center space on about 1,600 acres north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park in an area once part of the county’s protected rural crescent.
Knarr signed a contract in early 2022 to sell his home and 10 acres to Compass Data Centers for an estimated $950,000 an acre, according to county documents and court records.
Knarr’s direct personal financial stake in the Prince William Digital Gateway would likely render him ineligible to vote on the Digital Gateway rezonings if he is elected to the county board due to his personal conflict of interest.
Former Gainesville supervisor Peter Candland, who owns a home and about 6 acres in the Digital Gateway planning area, resigned in December 2022 after Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth (D) advised he would violate the Virginia Conflict of Interest Act if he voted on any data center rezonings in the county while the Digital Gateway applications were in flux.
Asked about his conflict of interest, Knarr said he would aim, if elected, to allow people to “do what (they) want with (their) own property.”
“As a Republican, I’m a strong believer in individual property rights,” he said in an email. “…Unfortunately, some in the Republican Party want more government involvement in determining what you do with your own property.”
In his announcement, Knarr called himself a “traditional Republican” and a “fiscal conservative” and said he would reduce taxes and repeal the county’s meals tax, which he says is hurting small businesses.
“We are the party of lower taxes, personal property rights and government accountability,” Knarr said.
Knarr is a program training manager for II Corps Consultants, a Fredericksburg-based defense contractor, according to his LinkedIn account. He is also a Marine veteran who served from 1988 to 2008. Before joining the military, Knarr was a high school history teacher and sports coach. He is originally from Indiana, his announcement said.
Knarr’s support for data centers in the rural crescent puts him at odds with the Prince William Republican Committee, which stated last fall that it would make its opposition to opening the rural crescent to data center development an issue in the 2023 campaign.
Knarr will face Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, who announced her candidacy for board chair last week. Lawson is against opening the rural crescent to data centers and has been a vocal opponent of the Prince William Digital Gateway.
Lawson and Knarr are so far the only Republican candidates vying for their party’s nomination. The two will be on the ballot in the June 20 state-run primary, as the local GOP committee decided earlier this year to participate in the primary for board chair.
Knarr’s donations to Democrats
Since 2022, Knarr has donated more than $9,000 to local Democrats, including $8,000 to two of Prince William County’s most prominent Democratic state lawmakers: Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, and state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th. Torian received $6,500 from Knarr in August and October, and McPike received $1,591 from Knarr in January, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Knarr also donated lesser amounts in 2022 to Democrat Kerensa Sumers, who ran unsuccessfully for the Gainesville District supervisor’s seat in February, as well as Supervisors Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan; Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; and Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D- At Large, whom Knarr is now vying to unseat.
Asked about those donations, Knarr said he supports collective bargaining rights for the county’s police and fire departments and wanted to back elected officials who supported what he said “should have been a Republican-led effort.”
“Although Chair Wheeler and I agree on this issue, there are plenty of disagreements I have with her that I will fully highlight when we are running against each other in November,” he added.
Asked about Knarr’s donations, Lawson said “it’s clear not every candidate is what they advertise as.”
“I’m confident that the primary voters will not be fooled by any baseless rhetoric, and instead will see through to the principles and priorities that each candidate stands for,” Lawson said.
Wheeler declined to comment Tuesday about Knarr’s candidacy. When Lawson announced her bid last week, Wheeler issued a press release calling Lawson “extreme.”
Wheeler is facing her own primary challenge from Democrat Deshundra Jefferson, a Montclair resident who is opposed to opening the rural crescent to industrial development such as data centers and is campaigning against “overdevelopment” in the county in general.
Over the past year, Knarr has been a frequent speaker at meetings of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the Prince William County School Board, where he has mostly spoken in favor of building the Digital Gateway to generate more tax revenue.
On Feb. 28, Knarr praised the board’s Democratic majority for “making the hard financial decisions” to “set the future of this county, financially, in good stead.”
The statement was an apparent reference to the board’s decisions late last year to approve the Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment, which opened the county’s rural area to data centers for the first time. The rural crescent was created in 1998 in an effort to limit suburban sprawl.
“For 30 years, (the county supervisors) sat here and couldn't come up with financial solutions. (They) didn't have the creativeness, didn't have the innovativeness and didn't have the drive to come up with the financial backing to solve (the problems) that this county has,” Knarr said. “This is the most diverse county. It has the most diverse needs.”
Asked about his comments, Knarr said the current board has a “spending addiction” and needs to look for more opportunities for economic growth.
“Unfortunately, the burden has been put on the shoulders of individual taxpayers. We need to look for opportunities to welcome companies to our county and make it easier for them to do business – not throw up roadblocks for economic growth,” he said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
Ken Knarr has sure twisted himself into a pretzelto figure out a strategy to affect the electoral process n so that he gets to make sure he collects on his $1 million per acre payday.
The definition of “self-serving” is on full display in Prince William County, be they Republican or Democrat, except for Deshundra Jefferson; the only candidate opposing the “unfettered” approval of data centers in PWC.
