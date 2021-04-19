Did your phone just buzz? It's Virginia reminding you to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Did your phone just buzz with what sounded like an urgent alarm? That was the Virginia Department of Emergency Management reminding all state residents age 16 and older that they are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to VDEM, the department used the "wireless emergency alert system" to send a message to everyone who has a cell phone to tell them eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine has now broadened to the general population.
The state entered "phase 2" of the state's vaccination plan on Sunday, April 18. The switch means that COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to anyone over 16. However, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.
"Those with cell phones with emergency alerts turned on will receive the message on Monday morning around 10 a.m. EST," a VDEM tweet said.
The Federal Communication Commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau allow the state, as an authorized alert originator of messages, to use the WEA system as a COVID-19 communications tool, the VDEM said.
On Monday, April 19, around 10 a.m., #Virginia will be issuing a Wireless Emergency Alert System message alerting everyone 16+ that they are now eligible to register for a #COVID19 vaccine under phase 2. More information: https://t.co/aO4qAwINVl #VaccinateVA pic.twitter.com/AyWlHSxpeA— Virginia Department of Emergency Management (@VDEM) April 18, 2021
Virginia sends alerts through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) to participating wireless carriers, which then push the alerts to compatible mobile devices in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.