Did your phone just buzz? It's Virginia reminding you to get a COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated
VDEM emergency alert graphic

Emergency alert graphic

 courtesy

Did your phone just buzz with what sounded like an urgent alarm? That was the Virginia Department of Emergency Management reminding all state residents age 16 and older that they are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to VDEM, the department used the "wireless emergency alert system" to send a message to everyone who has a cell phone to tell them eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine has now broadened to the general population.

The state entered "phase 2" of the state's vaccination plan on Sunday, April 18. The switch means that COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to anyone over 16. However, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

"Those with cell phones with emergency alerts turned on will receive the message on Monday morning around 10 a.m. EST," a VDEM tweet said.

The Federal Communication Commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau allow the state, as an authorized alert originator of messages, to use the WEA system as a COVID-19 communications tool, the VDEM said.

Virginia sends alerts through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) to participating wireless carriers, which then push the alerts to compatible mobile devices in the area.

