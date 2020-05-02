Hundreds of people gathered near the Manassas Airport Saturday morning to watch the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds streak across a clear blue sky to honor health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The flyover, performed by the U.S. Navy and Air Force precision pilots, took place locally just before noon on Saturday, May 2.
The elite aviation units dubbed the event “America Strong.” It followed a similar flyover in New York on Friday.
According to the route published before today's event, the planes started from Andrews Air Force Base, flew over Prince George’s County Hospital in Maryland and then crossed over Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties.
The jets then planned to turn northeast to fly over the National Mall in Washington at 12:05 p.m. near the end of their route.
“We are honored to fly over these cities in a display of national unity and support for the men and women keeping our communities safe,” Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird commander and lead pilot, said in the statement.
“These flyovers are a gesture of goodwill on behalf of the entire Department of Defense to the heroes of the COIVD-19 pandemic.”
