Device causes ‘minor explosion’ in Lake Ridge townhome community, no injuries nor damage reported

A homemade explosive device was detonated causing a “minor explosion,” and a second homemade explosive device was located and deactivated Monday night in a Lake Ridge townhome community, officials said Tuesday morning.
Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials were called the 3000 block of Bridgeton Court in Lake Ridge at 8:05 p.m. on Monday, July 12, in response to a reported explosion in the area. When they arrived, they found remnants of a "minor explosion" in an outdoor common area of the townhome development, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
A second, undetonated device was located in a wooded area nearby. It was located and made safe by the Virginia State Police, Smolsky said.
A “person of interest” was identified and questioned, and charges are pending. The Prince William County Fire Marshal is investigating the incident, Smolsky said.
There were no injuries nor structural damage to surrounding homes and buildings as a result of the explosion, and no homes nor businesses were evacuated. The location “appears to be random,” but there is no threat to the larger community, Smolsky said.
Early, non-official reports indicated the explosive device may have been a pipe bomb, but Smolsky said that was not accurate. The device was not a pipe bomb but rather described as “some sort of other homemade or commercial” explosive, he said.
