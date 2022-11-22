Photo_News_Kline update_aerial.JPG

An aerial view of the 92-acre Kline dairy farm, which is proposed to be rezoned for 240 townhomes and commercial spaces. The plan also offers 20-acre site for a new elementary school and another 25 acres that could become a new youth baseball complex, but those elements are not part of the official rezoning application.

 Roger Snyder
Rendering_News_Kline project.png

A rendering of the Kline farm development as currently proposed. The baseball fields, shown on the south side of the parcel, are not part of the official rezoning application. This rendering is being shared on the the Greater Manassas Baseball League website.
rendering of Kline project without fields

A rendering of the new layout for the Kline farm shown to include 240 townhomes and a commercial area in the northern-most corner of the site as well as an additional 8 acres on the other side of Prince William Parkway.

The 45 acres slated for an elementary school and baseball complex is not shown as part of the rezoning application.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.