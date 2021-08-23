‘Devastating’: Local Afghan community reacts to U.S. withdrawal, Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

In the mid-1990s, Zainab Mohsini and her family fled Afghanistan just before the Taliban took over the country for the first time. And last week, she watched in disbelief from her home in Fairfax as the notoriously brutal organization toppled the Afghan government once again.
Mohsini, 32, and her family, who belong to Afghanistan’s Hazara ethnic minority, left their home country fearing religious and ethnic persecution. Now, many of her relatives who still live there are worried for their safety. Some worked for U.S.-backed organizations, but none have been able to leave Kabul yet, Mohsini said.
“It's a matter of life and death. And I just feel disappointed in our government. We left Afghanistan and now there's radio silence from many leaders when it comes to the situation right now. People are desperate,” Mohsini said.
For Afghan Americans living in Northern Virginia – the second largest Afghan diaspora in the U.S. – the feelings of fear and disbelief are shared by many. Some described sleepless nights as they rushed to contact relatives to try to help get them out of the country. Others said they felt helpless as the country fell into disarray. And others laid the blame on the U.S. government’s response.
“I'm hoping that things get better, but I seriously doubt it. I think things are going to get pretty ugly,” said Jake Zargarpur, 57, who fled Afghanistan with his family in 1980. Zargarpur, of Manassas, is chairman of the Muslim Association of Virginia board of directors and the husband of Prince William County School Board member Lisa Zargarpur (Coles).
Zargarpur said he still has relatives living in Northern Afghanistan. He said, “They’re just shocked at the colossal failure of everyone involved, whether it be the Afghans, the Afghan military or the international community. It’s just totally shocking.”
Thousands of Afghan civilians worked alongside the U.S. military during the 20-year war launched in the wake of the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Many, including translators, have received special immigrant visas, or SIVs, to come to the U.S. Hundreds of refugees began arriving at Dulles Airport over the weekend. Some have been temporarily sheltering at Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale campus and at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly.
On Sunday, Aug. 22, the Dar Alnoor Islamic Community Center in Manassas organized a collection of clothing, baby formula, toiletries, food and other supplies for the Afghan refugees.
A total of 34,500 special immigrant visas have been allotted for Aghan applicants since 2014, according to the state department website, including 8,000 additional visas approved on July 30.
Baktash Ahadi, 39, an Afghan immigrant and former interpreter for the U.S. Marines, said in an interview with Prince William Times he felt a sense of shock, grief and betrayal as he watched the fall of Kabul from his home in Washington D.C.
“I think people knew the United States was not going to be in Afghanistan forever. But the way in which the Biden administration abandoned Afghanistan, and the subsequent turmoil, made me feel like my government here in the United States betrayed Afghanistan and it betrayed Afghanistan in a very deep and detrimental way,” Ahadi said.
Ahadi served as an interpreter the U.S. Marines in Afghanistan for three years, from around 2009 to 2012, and now works as a documentary filmmaker. He said many in the Afghan diaspora felt deep grief as they watched the country fall into the hands of the Taliban for the first time in 20 years.
“Even though we're abroad, most of us still have so much family back in Afghanistan. Half of my family still lives in Afghanistan and Kabul. And so, the hopes and dreams that I had for them, and the country that could have been, is no longer,” Ahadi said.
More than 800,000 American service members have served in Afghanistan since the war began, and 2,352 U.S. military members have died. More than 100,000 Afghan security forces, police and civilians have been killed since 2001.
Sabrina Mattin, 29, of Fairfax County said she and her parents, who fled Afghanistan in 1979, felt a combination of “disbelief and sadness.”
“The entire situation is very upsetting for all of us because that's our homeland. That’s the place where my parents grew up, where they got married, where they started their family and where they had to leave their parents behind,” Mattin said in an interview with Prince William Times.
Mattin was born in the United States. Her parents fled Afghanistan just before the Soviet-Afghan war began, and eventually settled in Fairfax County. Her mother has never been able to return to Afghanistan, Mattin said, and now they’ll probably never return in their lifetime.
“They love to talk about like the fruit trees and the summertime. It's just home, you know. And [we're] getting that stripped away from [us] again,” Mattin said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
