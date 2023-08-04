If you or someone you know has battled a new case of COVID-19 in recent days, you're not alone.
COVID-19 cases are trending upward once again in parts of Northern Virginia, including Prince William County, where cases reported by urgent care centers and hospital emergency rooms are the highest they’ve been since early March.
But the rise in cases mirrors seasonal patterns seen in previous years, and cases are much lower that they were in the summer of 2022, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Prince William County’s health district released a statement saying that although there has been a small increase in reported cases, there is “nothing to indicate a spike,” according to Emely Melendez, a health district spokeswoman.
Local cases reflect the ongoing uptick in cases in Virginia and nationwide. Across the U.S., hospitalizations are rising for the first time since early 2023. However, hospitalizations are still low compared to earlier in the pandemic, and there is no specific “variant of concern,” such as Delta or Omicron, causing the rise.
Virginia as a whole has seen cases rise since June. In the last week of June, there were 655 diagnosed cases of COVID-19. In the last week of July, there were 1,249 diagnosed cases, according to VDH.
In Prince William County, the number of cases diagnosed at urgent care facilities and emergency departments began trending upward in early July. In the last week of July, there were 66 diagnosed cases in the county, compared to 27 during in the last week of June.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County, saw its cases rise in early July. Since then, cases have dropped but have risen slightly over the last two weeks.
During the week ending July 8, the district had 17 cases reported by urgent care centers and hospital emergency rooms. The number dropped to 10 the following week but has since risen to 12 during the week ending July 29, the most recent week for which data is available.
Those numbers are likely undercounts, however, since most cases are not reported to the state health department, nor are most people with COVID going to either an urgent care or an emergency room.
This year’s increase in cases is small compared to last summer’s spike. In late July 2022, there were as many as 362 weekly cases of diagnosed COVID-19 in Prince William County.
In the Rappahannock Rapidan District, 136 cases were reported during the third week of July 2022, according to VDH.
Although smaller, this year’s summer uptick may come as a surprise to those who have allowed themselves to forget about the virus. It also shows that COVID-19 still exists in Virginia.
COVID related hospitalizations in Virginia have also been trending upward but remain relatively low compared to previous years.
Hospital admissions for COVID in Virginia have gone up by about 5% this past week and are at about 1.5 per 100,000 residents. There is still about one COVID death per week in the state, which is lower than last month’s average of three per week.
The amount of COVID-19 recently detected in the county's wastewater remains “below detection” in the Upper Occoquan watershed, which is another sign that cases are not rising dramatically in Prince William County.
“Generally, wastewater spikes will precede patient case spikes,” said Cheryle Rodriguez, a VDH spokesperson, in an email.
“People begin shedding the virus in their feces very early in the disease, so by the time they visit a doctor and get tested, the wastewater is already reflecting the higher viral load.”
Only some of the state’s watersheds monitor wastewater for COVID-19, and the Upper Occoquan—which covers all but the southernmost part of Prince William County—is one of them. As of mid-July, the watershed’s level was still listed among the lowest in the state and has been since February.
Rodriguez said that the samples are collected at the same location and time every week or two weeks at the inlet to the wastewater treatment plant, meaning the water is tested before it is cleaned. She said it is likely that wastewater analysis would show a spike in cases several days in advance, though they have not recently analyzed how many days this would be.
Across the country, some areas are experiencing a far more dramatic spike than Virginia. Two counties in Texas have seen hospitalizations triple in a single week, while localities in Oklahoma and Nebraska are also experiencing large increases.
The VDH dashboard also shows that 74% of Virginia’s population has received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, though only 18% are considered “up to date” on vaccinations, meaning they received all boosters recommended by the CDC based on age and other factors.
