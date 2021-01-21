The Prince William Health District’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at George Mason University was up and running smoothly Wednesday morning, its second day in operation, with inoculations taking about 35 minutes from start to finish, officials said.
Two challenges remain, however: Not enough shots and not enough space.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 20, the clinic was administering about 360 vaccinations a day instead of the anticipated 540, according to Amanda David, the Prince William health District’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.
The difference amounts to about 1,000 fewer doses a week. David said the change was driven by the need to maintain social distancing inside the new vaccination site at Beacon Hall, a dormitory and administration building located across the street from the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
“At this site, we thought we could do 540 a day, however the space got a little tight especially when we have folks who are needing some additional assistance. When we have caregivers and wheelchairs, things do get a little tight in there,” she said.
The vaccination clinic has 12 vaccination stations administering about six doses an hour. The clinic is open six hours a day, six days a week, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
The clinic is being staffed with the help of about 1,100 local Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, including about 60 public school nurses. The clinic requires a staff of about 50 people to be fully operational, according to Amy Feinberg, Medical Reserve Corps coordinator.
The bigger problem than space, however, is a continued limited supply of vaccine. Doses flowing from the federal government to states to local health districts and hospitals were limited this week, officials said.
The Prince William Health District received only one-fifth of the doses requested, David said, although she declined to say how many doses the health district received.
“We don’t want people knowing how much each health district is receiving for security purposes,” David said. “Although the vaccine clinics are publicized, the number of vaccines we receive each week does need to stay confidential.”
So far, the health district has received a total of about 10,000 doses and has administered about 4,000 of them, David said.
"The supply chain… is based on the federal government right now. So we are at the mercy of them," David added. "So each week, we do put in a request for vaccine. Each week it's very uncertain how much we will actually receive, but we are working through that and trying to find a way to ... get more doses."
Statewide, Virginia is receiving between 100,000 and 110,000 shots and week, and state officials said over the weekend the state isn’t expecting a significant boost until vaccines from additional manufacturers, such as Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, are made available to the state.
There are currently more than 200,000 people in the Prince William Health District now eligible for the vaccine because they fall within either group 1a or 1b. Group 1a, those at with the highest priority for vaccine, include are health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care centers. Group 1b includes residents ages 65 and older and those between the ages of 18 and 65 with underlying health conditions. The group also contains several categories of essential workers, including firefighters, police officers and teachers. The health district is working through them in priority order, according to Kathy Stewart, Prince William Health District spokeswoman.
Residents over the age of 65 and younger residents with pre-existing health conditions are being given appointments concurrently with the top-priority essential workers, Stewart said.
The health district has currently filled vaccination appointments through Feb. 15 and will not make new appointments until more vaccine is on hand, perhaps at the end of January.
Residents in groups 1a and 1b are being placed on a waiting list and will be receive appointments according to that priority order and then in accordance with when they joined the waiting list.
The waiting list, which opened Sunday, Jan. 17, contained about 25,000 names as of Tuesday, Jan. 19, Brian Misner, Prince William County’s emergency management coordinator, told the board of county supervisors Tuesday.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, a total of 12,419 first doses have been given in the Prince William Health District as of Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The number includes doses administered by two local hospitals, Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, as well as the the health district.
The Prince William County Office of Emergency Management is working with a few local pharmacies to stand up additional vaccination clinics, but officials have yet to release much information on them. A vaccination clinic is expected to open today at Veterans' Park Community Center with help from Safeway pharmacists, David said.
Vaccine recipients signed up ‘on the first day’
On Wednesday, a steady stream of vaccine recipients lined up outside the clinic to receive vaccines.
Many were seniors who said they acted quickly to register for shots soon after the county announced the vaccine appointments -- and before a lack of vaccine prompted the waiting list.
They included Anna May Davis, 80, of the City of Manassas, who said she filled out three different online forms before getting an email about her appointment.
As she waited in line outside the clinic Wednesday, Davis said “it felt great” to finally receive her vaccination and is looking forward to traveling, perhaps on a river cruise this summer.
“This is a beginning,” Davis said. “We haven’t been able to travel for a long while and I miss it. I also miss my family, just like everyone else.”
Also in line Wednesday were local historian Ron Turner and his wife Marilyn. They, too, said they tried to register for a vaccination as early as possible “on the first day,” Ron Turner said.
Jon Mattson, 88, of Gainesville, was there with his daughter, Tina Thomas, who said she made sure her dad registered as soon as possible.
“I just saw something on Facebook and quickly logged on,” she said.
Matteson said he wasn’t looking forward to anything in particular other than some protection from the virus.
“Hopefully, it will protect me from getting sick,” he said.
Ron Knecht, 83, of Nokesville, also received a shot on Wednesday. He said the operation was smooth and efficient.
“My appointment was at 9:40 a.m. and I got my shot at 9:46,” he said.
Knecht had no complaints about the shot itself and said his arm felt fine. “I served in the military for 30 years and got plenty of shots,” he added.
Getting his vaccination, Knecht said, was a welcome step toward “how things used to be” even if the novel coronavirus has left the future uncertain.
“I don’t know what normal is going to be,” he said. “It’s probably never going to be like it was.”
