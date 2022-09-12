sb4.jpeg Prince William County School Board nondiscrimination vote

The Prince William County School Board amended its non-discrimination policy to extend certain protections to LGBTQ+ staff and students in 2017.

 Staff Photo
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

jguckiean
jguckiean

First of all, I am deeply concerned this is still going on. Grades K-12 are the most formidable years in a young persons life. It is already hard enough for the actual person to figure out, navigate, and survive these without the added lack of support from the people who spend the most time with them. I am over generalizing as I know there is a small set of school divisions who have embraced the law and I applaud you. But the majority of divisions have not and that deeply concerns me. In reality this is a life or death situation. The suicide rate is way to high for these humans for whom are just trying to live their truth. As I read the article it appears to me there is still confusion between the separation of sex and gender. Yes, you can't change the sex, it's biology. However, gender lives in the brain and it is who you believe you are. Do you all not realize, these are the most formidable and shaping time of their lives. Also, if they graduate, they will enter the workforce where most employers are very inclusive of all aspects of a person. I fight every day for basic human rights, and this is an area I focus heavily on because I am a woman with a transgender experience. I spent the first 48 years of my life hiding who I was and there were periods in my life before coming out, I contemplated suicide. All we ask is you treat us like the humans we are and teach your children it's ok to be different. If we were all the exact same, the world would be very boring.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.