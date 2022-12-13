Some Prince William County residents are asking the board of supervisors to delay their vote tonight on a major update of the county’s land-use plan because of Supervisor Pete Candland’s resignation and because the final version of the 700-page staff report on the update was released just days before the vote, allowing the public little time to assess it.
Critics are voicing concerns that the update to the comprehensive plan's land-use chapter will pave the way for controversial data center development and effectively eliminate the “rural crescent” by allowing public sewer connections and higher-density housing in rural areas.
The Coalition to Protect Prince William County, a pro-rural crescent activist group, issued a statement Monday urging supervisors to defer the vote, calling it “the only responsible option.” The group is planning a news conference before the supervisors’ 7:30 p.m. meeting and public hearing on the comprehensive plan update to detail their complaints.
“None of these supervisors ran on turning Prince William County into Alexandria or Arlington and that’s what I see is happening,” said Elena Schlossberg, the group’s executive director.
The latest version of the map does not include adjustments the Prince William County Planning Commission made when it recommended the plan’s approval in late September.
What’s in the ‘Pathway to 2040?’ Plan eliminates the rural crescent, adds high-density housing and opens new areas to data centers
The Prince William Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing and are expected to vote tonight on an update to the county’s long-range, l…
The Pathway to 2040, as the new comprehensive plan is called, opens the rural area to a designation of cluster housing called “conservation residential,” which is among the changes the planning commission rejected. The idea is to allow neighborhoods at a density as high as two homes per acre in the rural area as long as 60% of an overall development is preserved as open space. The rural crescent currently is limited to one home per 10 acres.
The plan also seeks to designate areas in the rural crescent as “hamlets” and “villages” that would allow a mix of residential and commercial development.
Schlossberg and other critics argue that those elements are a “gift to developers” without any assurance that areas planned for open space won’t be developed eventually.
A chief goal of the Pathway to 2040 update is to open more of the county to housing and industrial development to reduce housing costs and boost economic development. The plan also includes very high-density housing -- as much as 50 to 100 dwelling units per acre -- in some "activity centers," such as the Potomac Mills mall.
But critics say some of those changes run counter to smart-growth principles. Schlossberg and others argue the county should site higher-density housing near transportation corridors such as Interstate 95 and 66 and not in the rural area where mass transit is unavailable.
Despite those concerns, a move to defer the vote seemed unlikely Monday. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said she would suggest a deferral but does not expect a majority of her fellow supervisors to agree.
Lawson said she spoke with Board Chair Ann Wheeler earlier in the day and Wheeler is “full steam ahead.” Wheeler, D-At Large, did not respond to two emails requesting comment.
“I think it is a fair request on behalf of [Candland’s] constituents,” Lawson said of the coalition and other Gainesville District residents’ requests to delay the vote. The Gainesville District has “diminished representation” because of Candland’s resignation, she said.
Candland announced Saturday, Dec. 10, that he’ll step down Friday, Dec. 16, after serving as Gainesville’s supervisor for nearly 12 years. Candland said his decision was prompted by his personal financial interest in the Prince William Digital Gateway -- he and his wife were among the rural property owners who have signed contracts to sell their land for data centers -- and a recent opinion from County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth advising that he should not participate in the Pathway to 2040 vote or any votes related to data center developments while the digital gateway rezonings are under review.
In May, Ashworth advised that Candland should recuse himself from the board’s November vote on a comprehensive plan amendment underlying the digital gateway development, which he did.
Candland said Ashworth’s more recent opinion “greatly diminished” his ability to represent his constituents.
Beyond Candland’s resignation, Lawson also said she agrees with residents who object to the mid-December timing of the Pathway to 2040 vote when everyone is busy with the holidays and not having enough time to digest its changes. Because the plan involves the entire county, individual landowners were not notified in advance of the plan’s recommendations as would be required for rezonings or individual comprehensive plan amendments.
“There have been serious changes” and more were coming into the supervisors’ offices as late as Monday, Lawson said.
Supervisors Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said they could not support delaying the vote and did not believe requests to do so would find much support.
Boddye said he “completely, completely sympathizes with the frustration” of receiving the final plan only days before the vote, but said the public has had a chance to weigh in on the proposals more generally during public meetings held months before the final plan was released.
Boddye said delaying the vote until a special election to fill Candland’s seat, which is expected in February, could push the Pathway to 2040 vote to spring or even summer. Then, Boddye said, the board would likely hear calls to wait until after the November election, when all eight seats will be up for re-election.
Also, Boddye said the plan must be approved so the board can move forward with other regulatory changes, such as adding an affordable-housing ordinance. Many of the plan’s changes, such as opening the rural crescent to more housing and commercial development, are rooted in an effort to boost the housing supply to bring down housing costs.
“I don’t understand how we can wait any longer because some of these people don’t want [the zoning rules] to change at all,” Boddye said. “… And I don’t think those people should win.”
In response, Lawson said she would be happy to vote on the housing chapter so the board could move forward with its affordable-housing ordinance, as well as the less controversial mobility and electrical utility services chapters.
But she said the board should wait until after the November election to vote on the land-use chapter so voters can weigh in on changes that would effectively eliminate the rural crescent and add more housing and industrial development throughout the county.
“I wish they would have campaigned on decimating the rural crescent like they are planning to do,” Lawson said. “If I was planning to gut the revenue-sharing agreement” between the county and the local school division or “abandoning a longtime practice that has been deemed successful, I would have run on that.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
