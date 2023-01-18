Prince William County’s Director of Elections Eric Olsen said Tuesday he will remain on the job despite announcing last October that he planned to resign after the November election due to partisan tensions, “debilitating stress” and the impact on his health.
Olsen, 46, said during the Tuesday, Jan. 17 electoral board meeting that he will undergo open heart surgery this spring to treat two serious heart conditions. Olsen announced the diagnosis last October and said he planned to leave his job to prioritize his health.
Olsen said on Jan. 17, however, that his doctors have told him that surgery is expected to resolve his conditions and restore his health.
“While I was initially diagnosed with what looked like a very lengthy treatment process, the decision to stay seemed very ill-advised given the risks, the stress of the job and the treatment routine that was going to be in place,” Olsen said. “Further evaluation by my doctors has pushed up that timeline for … surgery in the very immediate future, but it’s better for my long-term health and there’s a high likelihood of success.”
Olsen said he expects to be able to return to work three or four weeks after surgery.
Olsen announced his decision to resign during a heated meeting of the county electoral board during which tempers flared over whether there would be an equal partisan split of chief and assistant chief election officers assigned to each of the county’s 103 voting precincts.
“The kind of pressure you’re putting on election officials, it’s going to have a negative effect overall,” Olsen said at the time. “I feel terrible having to leave, and I don’t want to resign my post. But if I’m dead next year, I won't be a very good registrar anyway.”
The Prince William County Republican Committee sued Olsen and the electoral board later that month and prevailed, forcing Olsen to reassign about 30 election officers.
After the election, two local Republican “election integrity activists,” John Mills, of Woodbridge, and Elizabeth Block, of Manassas, sued Olsen and the electoral board seeking to undo the county’s already certified election. A judge tossed the suit, but only after the activists called Olsen to the stand and questioned him for about 15 minutes.
The three-member electoral board recently flipped from a Democratic majority to a Republican majority, as is required by Virginia law. Local electoral boards must match the partisan lean of the sitting governor.
When he announced he decided to stay in the job, Olsen said the past year had not been an easy one. Still, he said he has high hopes for a brighter future in the county and looks forward to being part of it.
“I think we’ve seen rough waters in democracy over the past couple years, and I think with steady leadership and great effort, our staff and the board are rewriting that for the future, and I look forward to leading in that process,” he said.
After thanking county leadership, election officials, staff, board members, colleagues and party officials who prayed for his health and encouraged him to stay over the last several months, Olsen praised his team for persevering over this last year.
“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and what we will still do in the future,” he said. “I’m excited to continue to work in a field I’ve been dedicated to for more than a decade and very proud to be a steward of this democratic process.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
