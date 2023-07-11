Deshundra Jefferson, who ousted Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler in the June 20 Democratic primary amid a backlash to large-scale data center projects, says she agrees in principle with a resolution before the board of supervisors today to halt controversial land-use votes after the Nov. 7 election – including votes on the Prince William Digital Gateway, which Jefferson opposes.
But Jefferson said she also objects to what she considers efforts to politicize such decisions.
“I’m not making it a political issue. I’m making it about good governance,” Jefferson told the Prince William Times Monday. “I’m not going to play politics with land-use issues. They are too important to people.”
The resolution before the board today, Tuesday, July 11, comes at the request of Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, Jefferson’s Republican opponent in the Nov. 7 election.
Both Lawson, 53, and Jefferson, 47, of Montclair, campaigned as opponents to the PW Digital Gateway, a proposal that would open 2,100 acres directly north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park to data center development.
Both won their elections handily in a low-turnout primary election largely energized by opponents to the PW Digital Gateway as well as other controversial data center projects, including the Devlin Technology Park and the John Marshall Technology Park.
Jefferson won more than 52% of the 25,000 votes cast in the Democratic primary fueled by big wins in western Prince William County, which has been most impacted by large-scale data center development. Jefferson won both the Brentsville and Gainesville districts by more than 1,000 votes.
Lawson won the Republican primary with more than 80% of the 13,000 votes cast. Lawson’s opponent in the race was Kenn Knarr, who lives in a subdivision of high-end homes along Pageland Lane in which all homeowners -- including Knarr -- have signed contracts to sell their homes and land to data center developers if the PW Digital Gateway moves forward.
Lawson won both the both the Brentsville District and the Gainesville District, where the PW Digital Gateway corridor is located, by more than 2,000 votes.
The board’s current Democratic majority approved a comprehensive plan amendment in November that paved the way for the data center corridor. But the board still needs to approve three related rezonings for the project to move forward. The plan calls for 28 to 34 individual data center buildings along Pageland Lane.
During a press conference Lawson held Monday at the Manassas National Battlefield Park, where park superintendents have also expressed their opposition to the PW Digital Gateway, Lawson called on Jefferson to “publicly encourage” her fellow Democrats on the board of supervisors to support her resolution. The Democrats hold a 5-3 majority on the board.
Jefferson said she has been in contact with the Democratic supervisors regarding the PW Digital Gateway and other controversial data center developments but said the current board is “still trying to digest” her win and that it will “take time” for her fellow Democrats to agree to go in another direction with regard to aggressive data center development.
Still, waiting until after the new board members take office to decide on such controversial projects is the “traditional” practice, Jefferson said.
“You have to be responsive to the will of the voters,” Jefferson added. “They sent a strong signal that they would like to temper the direction the county is going in.”
During the Monday, July 10 press conference, former Congressman Frank Wolf, a veteran of past efforts to protect the Manassas National Battlefield Park from encroaching development, spoke out against the PW Digital Gateway for the first time.
Wolf called the fight against the Prince William Digital Gateway data center corridor “the fourth battle of Manassas” and warned Prince William County leaders against approving a 2,100-acre data center corridor next to the county’s most prominent historic site.
“Building these centers at a place where thousands of visitors come would be a stain not only our parkland and historic preservation, but to the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Wolf, 84, a Republican who represented Virginia’s 10th congressional district from 1981 to 2015.
“These data centers would roll back the protection of the national park, bring about massive development and have a very negative visual impact,” he added. “The proposal to build data centers here should be stopped.”
During the event, Lawson called the resolution a matter of “good governance.”
“By refraining from scheduling high-profile, land-use public hearings during this short, designated period, I believe this reprieve could help rebuild trust with citizens to ensure a fair and inclusive decision-making process,” Lawson said in a statement before the event. “If candidates feel so strongly about these cases, then they should run on them.”
Not hearing controversial cases during the “lame duck session” after a general election is common practice in nearby jurisdictions – including Stafford and Fairfax counties. In Prince William County, the board passed resolutions halting controversial land-use decisions after November elections from 1995 through 2011, according to research conducted by Lawson’s staff.
But whether Lawson’s resolution will win the support of the board’s Democratic majority seemed doubtful by late Monday afternoon.
Wheeler issued a statement Monday afternoon saying she does not agree with Lawson’s resolution.
“Amid the past two board changeovers, numerous projects, which included some that sparked controversy, were approved,” Wheeler’s statement said, in part. “The current proposal by Supervisor Lawson, which contradicts this precedent, appears to be driven by political expediency tied in with the fact that she is running for office.”
Wheeler’s statement added: “I wasn’t to assure everyone that our board remains committed to governing effectively throughout the remainder of our term.”
Supervisors Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge; Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan; and Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, did not respond to emails and text messages seeking comment on Lawson’s resolution on Sunday and Monday.
Whether the controversial data center projects will come before the board before the Nov. 7 election is not clear. Lawson said the developers have a legal right to have their cases heard within a year from their introduction. Either the PW Digital Gateway or the Devlin Technology Park could be heard before Nov. 7, Lawson said.
“Devlin has been sitting on the shelf—it was ready to be heard,” Lawson said. “But the Prince William Digital Gateway is still going through the submission process, they need time to review.”
Wheeler said Monday that she does not know when the Devlin Technology Park and PW Digital Gateway cases will be heard.
Lawson said she is brought the resolution to the board now “to give the applicant time to get this case heard before the election,” meaning the PW Digital Gateway.
Opponents of Lawson’s resolution say it’s hypocritical because Lawson voted in favor of the Gainesville Crossing data center project during the lame-duck session in 2019. Now under construction between U.S. 29 and Interstate 66 just south of the Manassas battlefield, Gainesville Crossing will bring up to 3 million square feet of data center space to Gainesville.
“In December 2019, less than one month before the current Democratic majority board took office, Supervisor Lawson raised no such objection to hearing the Gainesville Crossing Data Center Rezoning case and voted in favor of approving the construction of the Gainesville Crossing data center complex,” wrote Mary Ann Ghadban in a letter to the Prince William Times.
Ghadban is a commercial developer who lives along Pageland Lane and has signed a contract to sell her land to a data center developer if the PW Digital Gateway rezonings are approved.
In response to Ghadban's argument, Lawson said she voted in favor of the Gainesville Crossing rezoning because the land was already rezoned for a mix of residential or commercial development, and the nearby battlefield, which is separated from the site by U.S. 29, raised no objections to the project at the time.
Lawson also notes that Gainesville Crossing, unlike the PW Digital Gateway, was not in the formerly protected “rural crescent,” where development had been limited to just one home per 10 acres prior to the current board’s December update of the county’s comprehensive plan.
“People want to say (Gainesville Crossing) opened the door to Pageland,” Lawson said. “It was off the interstate, and people did not want more residential units adding to our traffic and our schools. The traffic count (for the data centers) was a lot less than what the commercial would have had.”
Anya Sczerzenie contributed to this report. Reach the writers at news@fauquier.com
(3) comments
PWC is a continual exercise in recognizing logical fallacies and managing irony. The original inspiration for the lame duck moratorium on land use in Fairfax was corruption. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/old-corruption-reform-could-mean-headache-for-fairfax-county-board-citizens?fbclid=IwAR2-idhosEp99rd1XMKHjpHPsiJj19IWy7l_-KKxBnrCkiro26B_isd245c Sharon Bulova, who is quoted as supporting the moratorium as just making sense, was the Chair of the Fairfax Board for over a decade and on the Board as a Supervisor or Chair for over two. Last year, a health center was named after her. I trust her judgment. The Fairfax version of the moratorium that she supported is a check and balance on land use, something MUCH needed in Prince William County, something we should all support.
So since maybe there is some room to cast aspersions upon Lawson's motives and record and even some irony to her trying to clean up the land up process, why not look at how Fairfax did it and follow suit. Surely, we can write a version of the moratorium that makes it work for all the non-controversial proposals that could come before this Board during that same time period.
Ultimately, Jefferson is right. For the controversial proposals, this about the principle of following the will of the people. Yes to a common sense version of the moratorium.
Deshundra Jefferson can support republicans all she wants, she is going to lose from Jeanine Lawson in November's election. The County Board of Supervisors were elected to serve 4 years term. They should continue to do their job until last day in January 2024.
Chair Wheeler wants “to assure everyone that our board remains committed to governing effectively through our term.” However, on June 20th, the electorate sent an unmistakable message that she is NOT governing effectively, the people are seeking a new direction, and that her term can’t end soon enough.
Deshundra Jefferson, the Democratic nominee for chair who unseated Wheeler in the primary, called on Wheeler to hold off on a final vote on the Prince William Digital Gateway while she remains chair. So, Wheeler’s anti-democratic impulses are still emanating from within her own private echo chamber.
The incumbent Democratic supervisors and their developer cronies seem to be hunkering down on their private island. And a bi-partisan tide is rising against them.
I support Supervisor Lawson’s resolution.
