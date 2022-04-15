When Derrick Wood first decided to run for Dumfries Town Council in 2012, he had a vision of the town becoming a place to “live, work and play.”
“I wanted to give people a place to go and not just drive through,” Wood said. “At first, I couldn’t see how we [we]re going to get there.”
He does now.
As a Dumfries town councilman, Wood said he focused on creating a parks and recreation department, offering summer concerts and launching a farmers market. During his first term as mayor, historical horse-race gaming came to the town and will expand when the $400 million “The Rose” gaming resort opens next year with its hotel, conference center, restaurants and, hopefully, a promised public park.
Wood was a member of the Dumfries Town Council for six years, winning his first election as a write-in candidate to fill the remaining two years on a vacant term. He then won a four-year term in 2014 before running for mayor in 2018. He is seeking reelection in November 2022. So far, Wood faces just one opponent: Ebony Lofton, a critic of “The Rose,” who said she is running to ensure its promises are fulfilled.
“I went from knowing nothing about local politics to driving the school bus,” Wood said.
Wood, 44, describes himself as an entrepreneur – he owns Dyvine BBQ in Motion, a food truck that operates from a permanent perch just off Main Street – a civic leader and a Marine Corps veteran.
Wood lists among his accomplishments increasing the town’s tax revenue by more than 50% in the last four years largely through the new gaming tax generated by Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in the Triangle Shopping Center, which opened in January 2021, as well as revenue the town receives from its DMV Select, new homes and businesses, and increases in revenue generated by its meals and sales taxes. As a result, the town council is considering not sending property owners a June real estate bill.
Wood said he expects revenue will increase by 300% by fiscal year 2024, once “The Rose,” a which is set to open in 2023, becomes fully operational.
Wood also points to overseeing $800 million in new investments during his time as mayor. This includes the beginning of the $180 million U.S. Route 1 widening project, which is being funded mostly with state money and has gotten underway with property acquisition and utility relocation, as well as the $400 million investment from “The Rose.”
The widening of the Fraley Boulevard portion of U.S. 1 will pave the way for the town to open its Main Street to two-way traffic and create a new downtown -- “a place people will come to,” Wood said. “That’s exciting.”
“We have a well-managed government. I think we have the right people in place, and we are keeping them,” Wood added. The town has a fully staffed police department with a starting salary of $60,000. The town also offers full employer-funded medical plans to town staff and their families.
Wood said he is next setting his sights on dredging Quantico Creek, so the town can return to its historic roots of being a port town as it was in the late 1700s.
“We would have waterfront property again, and Dumfries would once again be the heart and soul of Prince William County,” he said.
Wood said when he first ran for office, Dumfries was being forgotten with development happening nearby but not within the town. He said he intends to continue to work on the buy-in.
“The buy-in now,” he said, “is that Dumfries is that place where people should ‘live, work and play.”
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
