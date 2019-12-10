Amid concerns about the proposed Atlantic Coast pipeline, Virginia lawmakers last year approved a more thorough approval process for natural gas pipelines. But according to state officials, the new law won’t apply to the 7.7-mile expansion of an existing pipeline proposed in Fauquier and Prince William counties because of the timing of the law.
The application for the Williams Partners Southeastern Trail expansion project was filed April 11, 2018 – about three months before the new law went into effect on July 1, 2018 – meaning the new rules won’t apply, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
“Since the application was submitted prior to the effective date of the statute, neither a Virginia Water Protection permit or an upland 401 water quality certification is required,” said DEQ Director David Paylor in a Nov. 25 letter to the Fauquier Board of County Supervisors.
The law requires that new natural gas pipelines greater than 36 inches in diameter receive a state water protection permit and additional water quality certifications, including an individual review of each proposed water-body crossing.
The proposed 7.7 mile “Manassas Loop” pipeline is 42 inches in diameter and will cross 20 water bodies in Fauquier and Prince William counties, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s environmental assessment of the project.
Fauquier Board Chairman Chris Butler said the DEQ’s response is not reasonable, and that the project should go through the permitting process just as it would for any other natural gas pipeline project.
“I think anyone undertaking such a project should have to go through the same process as any other. Stormwater management is a huge issue, as well as disturbance of agricultural land,” Butler, R-Lee, said in an email. “We want to process to be fair to and for everyone.”
The new pipeline will run adjacent to the existing Transco mainline in Prince William and Fauquier counties and will add horsepower to three existing compressor stations located in Manassas, Scottsville and Chatham, Virginia.
The pipeline expansion will cross five perennial streams -- Cedar Run, Kettle Run, Owl Run, South Run, and Walnut Branch -- and one pond in Fauquier and Prince William counties, according to FERC’s environmental assessment. The construction of the pipeline will also temporarily impact two acres of wetlands in Fauquier and Prince William.
The Fauquier Board of Supervisors asked the DEQ and Virginia Water Control Board to conduct a more comprehensive review of the project under Virginia’s current water protection permitting guidelines with at least one additional public hearing and comment period.
Paylor responded with the Nov. 25 letter to say the pipeline company had applied for a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prior to July 1, 2018, and additional permitting was not required.
FERC approved the pipeline expansion in October, and is set to begin construction in January, pending review from the DEQ, according to DEQ Environmental Impact Review Manager Bettina Rayfield. A Williams Partners press release announcing the approval said the company aims to have the project completed and in-service by November 2020.
Rayfield said there is an option to extend the review period an additional 90 days, but that it is “fairly rare” that the agency does that.
A public comment period for the project was extended for about two weeks – from Monday, Dec. 2 to Tuesday, Dec. 17 -- as the state reviews whether the project is consistent with the Virginia Coastal Zone Management program, Rayfield said.
DEQ received requests from the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club, Prince William Supervisor-elect Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, and a private Prince William County resident asking for the public comment period to be extended.
“Based on that, we decided to extend the period by 15 days because a lot of people hadn’t heard about [the project],” Rayfield said.
Boddye, who will take office in Jan. 1, said in a written statement to the DEQ that many of his future constituents were just learning about the proposed pipeline.
“The dissemination of information about this project -- and the public's subsequent ability to comment on it -- has been lacking,” Boddye said. “I believe we should be given more time to see where the public stands on this project.”
In an email, Boddye said stakeholders at the federal and state level should take additional precautions to protect Prince William County’s waterways and watersheds.
“Continuing to enhance and upgrade existing fossil fuel infrastructure is a diminishing return in terms of private and public investment, and we've seen that these fracked gas pipelines have been hazardous to the environment,” Boddye said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
