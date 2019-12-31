Two men charged in the Dec. 26 double shooting in Manassas that resulted in the death of DoorDash delivery man Yusuf Ozgur were on probation for earlier crimes at the time of the incident and had violated their probation on multiple occasions, according to court documents.
Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chantilly, and Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, were taken into police custody on Dec. 29 for the armed robbery and shootings at Denny's restaurant that killed Ozgur, 56, a Manassas father of two, and left a 34-year-old Rixeyville man with serious gunshot wounds.
The two were the subject of an intense, three-day manhunt that prompted the FBI to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrest and conviction.
Court records: Walker sentenced for robbing woman at Manassas gas station
Walker, who was apprehended Sunday at the home of an acquaintance in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, had been on probation since April 2018 after serving a year and a half of a three-year suspended prison sentence for a July 2016 robbery in Manassas.
Walker was charged with robbing a woman who was pumping gas at a Sunoco gas station on Sudley Road in Manassas on July 11, 2016. He stole $1,000 in cash and a gold bracelet valued at $5,000, according to court records.
Court documents show the Virginia Department of Corrections sought to have Walker’s probation revoked in June 2019 after he repeatedly violated the conditions of his probation.
Virginia Department of Corrections Senior Probation and Parole Officer Sherri Jenkins filed a “major violation report” in June 2019 against Walker, which recommended he return to court to show why his entire suspended sentence should not be imposed.
Walker failed to appear for 13 random drug screenings between October 2018 and June 2019 and tested positive for marijuana three times during his probationary period, according to the report.
“Since the start of [Walker’s] probation term, his adjustment to supervision has been less than satisfactory,” the report said. “[Walker] has not honored appointments or instructions given by his supervising officer.”
Prince William County’s Clerk of Court also reported that Walker had not made any of his court-ordered restitution payments. The restitution totaled $6,000, which was meant to refund the victim of the robbery, according to the probation violation report.
In a Dec. 5 ruling, Prince William County Circuit Court Judge Carroll A. Weimer sentenced Walker to “time served,” meaning Walker would not return to prison to serve the remainder of his suspended sentence and would instead remain on probation.
Emails to Weimer for comment were not immediately returned Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Walker was awaiting extradition to Prince William County Monday for a Feb. 6 court date, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Anderson released from prison in September
Anderson was also on probation at the time of the shooting. Anderson served two years in prison after committing two home robberies in Prince William County in April 2016 -- one in Gainesville and another in Haymarket. Anderson was also charged with similar offenses in Loudoun and Fairfax counties.
Anderson was released on supervised probation on Sept. 9, 2019, according to court records.
Anderson tested positive for opiates in violation of his probation just 10 days after his release, on Sept. 19, and tested positive for marijuana on Oct. 21.
Anderson also received a speeding ticket in October and was charged with reckless driving in connection with an Oct. 31 traffic crash. Anderson was due to appear in court Feb. 3 on charges connected with the crash, according to court records.
Anderson was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 30, in Prince William County. He was charged with one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the Ozgur’s death, according to Perok.
Ozgur was working as a DoorDash delivery man and was picking up a to-go order at the Denny’s, located at 8201 Sudley Road, when he was struck over the head by one masked assailant and shot by the other, resulting in his death.
The two men were in the restaurant only a few minutes, according Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard. They ordered the 23 diners and staff members to lie on the floor and demanded they take out their wallets and cell phones but apparently did not take any property from the restaurant, Barnard said.
Ozgur was entering the restaurant just as the suspects were leaving. He may have inadvertently held the door open for the two robbers when he was hit over the head by one and shot by the other, Barnard said.
(3) comments
The answer is , arm yourself like i do. Forget what politicians say arm yourself.
Obviously the Probation System is a joke, and Judge Weimer should resign immediately. What clown in the Prosecuting Attorney's office recommended that these two violent felons be left on probation when they each already many probation violations. The Judge, attorneys, and probation officers should receive some of the punishment, since they are accomplices.
If all of this is accurate, it it no wonder that the citizens of Prince William County and other Va. counties are arming themselves? How can these people be walking around with us, eating in the same restaurants, shipping next to us, and driving in our neighborhoods, and robbing and killing other citizens, after convictions and ongoing violations that cross the threshold of evil? Scratching my Head. Any answers out there?
