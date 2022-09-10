Denny’s manager Ali Safari knew something was wrong when he heard someone yell, “Everybody down! Everybody down!” as he spoke to a customer at the counter. He turned and saw a masked man near the entrance, holding a handgun. Soon after, the man smacked a to-go order out of Safari’s hands with the gun.
“Food went everywhere,” Safari said, “I froze for five seconds, then realized what was going on.” The restaurant he managed for a decade was being robbed in the early morning hours following Christmas Day 2019. As the masked man stepped away, Safari said he walked quickly toward the kitchen and ran out of the building, “expecting to get shot in the back anytime.”
Safari said he was shaking and couldn’t dial 911 outside in the cold. He rushed to a nearby 7-Eleven, called 911, and reported the armed robbery.
“There’s a whole crew inside, customers, crew, everybody. … I’m going back. Nobody’s in charge. I’m the one in charge. I am worried about my employees,” Safari told the operator.
What Safari didn’t know then was that the chaotic scene inside the Denny’s restaurant only intensified after he escaped.
Two armed assailants -- Jordan Anderson, who had the gun, and Ryan Thomas Walker, who wielded a baton -- allegedly proceeded to terrorize the restaurant’s staff and patrons, about 22 people in total, ordering them to lie on the floor and hand over their cell phones and money as Anderson screamed at employees to open the cash register.
The harrowing incident, which took place at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2019, lasted under three minutes and resulted in the shootings of two men, including DoorDash delivery man Yusuf Ozgur, 56, who died later that night at a nearby hospital.
Safari recounted the events leading up to the fatal shootings on Friday, Sept. 9, the first day of witness testimony in the trial of Anderson, 25, of Manassas. Anderson is charged with first-degree murder, attempted capital murder and about 80 other crimes in connection with Ozgur’s death and the shooting of Bradley Sheetz, of Manassas, who was seriously wounded but survived.
If convicted, Anderson faces multiple life sentences and 208 years of mandatory minimum sentences.
The matter was set for trial twice before, but jury selection finally took place on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Prince William Circuit Court before Judge Kimberly Irving, who is presiding over the trial. Attorneys screened more than 200 potential jurors over three days before seating a jury panel of 18 -- 12 jurors and six alternates, including five women and 13 men -- who will hear the case. The jury appeared diverse in age and race.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth presented the prosecution’s opening statement to the jury, previewing the evidence they plan to present over the course of the trial.
‘If I don’t get any money, someone’s getting shot.’
On the evening of Christmas 2019, Ozgur left his family at home to work as a DoorDash driver. He arrived at the Denny’s, 8201 Sudley Road in Manassas, to pick up a delivery but had no idea that two minutes before he arrived, Anderson and Walker had entered the restaurant with the intent to steal money from the register, Ashworth said.
The men, both 22 at the time, had their hoods up and wore masks (pre-COVID-19). Anderson walked from booth to booth threatening patrons with a gun and ordering them to the floor, while Walker collected their cell phones and money, Ashworth said.
After Safari left, Anderson looked for an employee to open the register. He moved staff members from the back to the front of the restaurant at gunpoint, “getting angrier and angrier” that no one could open the register. He said something to the effect of: “If I don’t get any money, someone’s getting shot,” Ashworth said.
Anderson then racked the slide of the handgun while pointing it at a victim. Everyone in the restaurant was on the floor, panicked and scared, Ashworth said.
At about that time, Ozgur got out of his car and approached the entryway. Walker said to Anderson, “Let’s go,” Ashworth said. As they walked toward the front door, Anderson shot Sheetz, who was crouching against a booth, attempting to calm his girlfriend and her sister, Ashworth said.
Walker saw Ozgur open the door and hit him over the head with the baton. Then Anderson shot Ozgur in the chest. Ozgur fell to the floor and dragged himself into the vestibule. Another victim pulled Ozgur into the building and locked the door, Ashworth said.
Shortly after Anderson and Walker fled the scene, police arrived and rendered first aid to the men. Ozgur was later pronounced dead at Prince William Hospital. Sheetz underwent surgery at Fairfax Hospital, Ashworth said.
Ashworth said that the facts are “relatively undisputed.” Police have video from Denny’s security system, DNA evidence, the firearm that was used in the shootings and the clothing Anderson wore during the robbery. Also, Anderson admitted to police in an interview “that he was the gunman who shot Sheetz and Ozgur,” Ashworth said.
Kristina Robinson, chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney, and Christian Malott, senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney, joined Ashworth on the prosecution team.
Defense argues against premeditation
Public defenders William Warriner and Shawn Stout are defending Anderson. During their opening statement, Warriner told the jury he and Stout would not contest the facts of the case but would question “which of the 80 charges is he actually guilty of?” noting that the prosecution must prove every element of every single charge.
Warriner argued the premeditation element is lacking for charges related to the shootings of Ozgur and Sheetz as well as the robbery charges. Anderson and Walker planned for the robbery to be quick and clean -- “get the money and go,” but “things went wrong right away,” Warriner said.
In Warriner’s telling, Anderson is a troubled young man who endured years of abuse and neglect who entered the restaurant with Walker to steal money that night but never meant to shoot anyone.
Everything happened “lightning fast” during the robbery, Warriner said. Anderson was running around. When he saw Sheetz crouched down and positioned differently than everyone else who was lying on the floor, he panicked. When he saw Sheetz raise his hand, Anderson thought Sheetz was going to stop them from leaving Denny’s, Warriner said, indicating his shooting was not premeditated but a reaction to the series of events.
Anderson then saw Walker colliding with Ozgur at the front door and thought Ozgur “was going to keep them inside the building,” Warriner said, asserting that Anderson shot Ozgur out of fear and panic, not premeditation.
“It was all so fast,” Warriner said.
The defense attorneys also said they will introduce evidence that Anderson suffers from developmental trauma disorder as a result of years of “extreme interpersonal violence,” including abuse, neglect and deprivation in his family life. The disorder conditions people to be impulsive and not think clearly, especially in the face of traumatic events, Warriner said.
Finally, the defense said it plans to rely heavily on the video of the police interrogation of Anderson because it shows Anderson’s desperation and remorse, and that he never planned to kill anyone.
Emotions ran high in the courtroom Friday as Ozgur’s family members sat only a few rows behind the prosecution and were visibly upset. Many times, the defense team could be seen comforting Anderson by placing a hand on his shoulder.
Anderson’s trial is set to resume on Monday, Sept. 12 and is expected to last about five weeks. Walker is awaiting trial, which is currently set to begin on April 24, 2023.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.