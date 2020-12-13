Prince William and Stafford voters who live in the Virginia House of Delegates' 2nd District are casting ballots today in a drive-thru, party-run primary to choose a Democratic nominee to replace Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who is resigning her post to run for Virginia governor.
Five candidates are vying for the nomination in the Democrats' Sunday contest.
They include Woodbridge residents Rozia Henson, Candi King and Pamela Montgomery as well as Stafford residents Keisha Francis and Nyesha Wilson. Francis and Wilson joined the contest just before the Friday deadline.
Four of the candidates – Henson, King, Montgomery and Wilson – participated in an hour-long online candidate forum Saturday night monitored by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st.
Candidates were asked about issues such as how the state government can best support schools during the pandemic, whether Virginia’s “right to work” law should be repealed, whether qualified immunity should be repealed for Virginia police, whether an eviction moratorium should continue into 2021, whether the state should offer state-issued ID cards to undocumented immigrants, and whether they would take campaign donations from Dominion Energy and other corporations.
The hour-long forum can be viewed here.
Drive-thru voting will take place until 6 p.m. today, Sunday, Dec. 13. Face masks are required, and there will be no campaigning at the polls in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers say.
Prince William County voters will cast their ballots at Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, Woodbridge; while Stafford voters will vote at Courthouse Community Center, 29 Stafford Avenue in Stafford.
Voters must complete a participation form and sign a statement pledging they are a Democrat and “do not intend to support any candidate who is opposed to the Democratic nominee” in the upcoming Jan. 5 special election, according to the rules released by organizers Friday.
Voters will also have to show a form of identification approved by the Virginia Department of Elections, the rules said.
Ballots will be tallied by party officials on Sunday night.
The winner will face presumptive Republican nominee Heather Mitchell in the Jan. 5 special election.
The Virginia House of Delegates' 2nd District includes areas east of U.S. 1 in Prince William County as well as several neighborhoods in Stafford County just south of the Marine Corps Base Quantico.
