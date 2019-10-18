Democrats running for the Virginia House of Delegates, state Senate and board of supervisors in Prince William County outraised their Republican opponents by a large margin in September and have a cash advantage heading into November, according to recently filed campaign finance reports.
In total, Democrats doubled the amount of money raised by Republicans in Prince William-area races in September and have more cash on hand than Republicans in House of Delegates and state Senate races.
In the supervisors’ races, Republicans had been outraising local Democrats earlier in the campaign season. In September, however, Republican candidates were outraised nearly two to one by Democrats overall.
Democrats also now have a slight cash-on-hand advantage in the supervisors’ races overall, the reports show. All eight seats on the county board are up for grabs this year.
Board of Supervisors
In the race for board chairman, Ann Wheeler, the Democratic nominee, raised more than $208,000 in 2019, including more than $53,000 in September.
That’s more than twice the amount her GOP opponent John Gray raised in 2019. Gray pulled in $74,333 for the year, including about $6,000 in September.
Wheeler had more than $66,000 left in her campaign coffers as of Sept. 30, while Gray had $15,303 left on hand.
Independent candidate Muneer Baig raised $85,550 for the year and ended September with $23,037 in the bank, while Don Scoggins, also an independent, raised $8,200 in 2019 and had $4,932 left in the bank on Sept. 30.
Overall in September, Democratic candidates in the supervisors’ races raised $172,000, while Republicans raised $85,000.
The current total cash advantage for Republicans is $284,000, slightly less than the Democrats’ $290,000.
Two Republicans outraised their Democratic opponents in supervisors’ races in September. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, raised $21,000. Her Democratic opponent Maggie Hansford raised $19,000. Lawson has $106,000 cash on hand compared to Hansford’s $80,000.
Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for the Coles district, raised $39,000 in September and has $51,000 cash on hand. Her Democratic opponent Raheel Sheikh raised $37,000 in September and has $54,000 cash on hand.
Four Democrats running for positions on the board of supervisors outraised their Republican challengers in September.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, raised $2,000 in September and $37,000 cash on hand. His Democratic challenger Danny Funderburk raised $11,000 in September and has $17,000 cash on hand.
Supervisor Ruth Anderson, R-Occoquan, raised $11,000 in September and has $68,000 cash on hand. Her Democratic opponent, Kenny Boddye, raised $22,000 in September and has $28,000 cash on hand.
Andrea Bailey, Democratic candidate for the Potomac District, raised $22,000 in September and has $45,000 cash on hand. Her Republican opponent Doug Taggart raised $7,000 in September and has $6,000 cash on hand.
House of Delegates races
In eight Prince William-area House of Delegates races –the 2nd, 13th, 31st, 40th, 50th, 51st, 52nd and 87th districts – Democrats raised a total of $1.4 million in September, more than double the $641,000 raised by Republicans.
Altogether, Democratic House candidates have about $1.4 million cash on hand compared to the Republicans’ $706,000.
Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, raised $533,000 in September, the most of any Prince William-area House candidate and the third-highest amount of any House candidate statewide. Ayala has $444,000 on hand heading into the election.
Her opponent, former delegate Richard Anderson, raised $43,000 and has $76,000 on hand.
The only Prince William-area Republican House candidate to outraise his opponent in September was Ian Lovejoy, who is running against Del. Lee Carter, D-50th. Lovejoy raised $144,000 in September, doubling Carter’s $65,000.
Carter has a cash on hand advantage, however -- $98,000, compared to Lovejoy’s $52,000.
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, raised $206,500 in September and has $105,000 cash on hand. Her opponent, Republican Kelly McGinn, raised $83,000 in September and has $72,000 left in her coffers.
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd, raised $30,000 in September and has $130,000 left in her campaign account. Her Republican opponent, Heather Mitchell, raised $7,000 in September and has $17,000 on hand.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, raised $178,000 in September and has $210,000 left to spend. Her Republican challenger, D.J. Jordan, raised $116,000 in September and has $170,000 in his account.
Del. Tim Hugo, R-40th, was narrowly outraised by his Democratic Challenger Dan Helmer in September. Helmer raised $281,000 compared to Hugo’s $243,000. But Hugo still has more on hand -- $314,000 compared to Helmer’s 218,000.
Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, raised $34,000 in September and has $123,000 cash on hand. His Republican opponent, Maria Eugenia Martin, raised $4,500 in September and has $1,000 left to spend.
In the 87th District, Democratic candidate Suhas Subramanyam raised $31,000 compared to GOP candidate Bill Drennan’s $1,500. Subramanyam has $58,000 cash on hand compared to Drennan’s $3,000.
State Senate races
In five Prince William-area state Senate races –the 13th, 28th, 29th, 36th and 39th districts –Democrats raised a total of $754,000 in September, three times the $236,000 raised by Republicans. Democrats have a similar cash-on-hand advantage overall -- $909,000 compared the Republicans' $302,000.
Two incumbent state Senators – Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th– are running unopposed. The two raised a combined $58,000 with $37,000 cash on hand.
Del. John Bell, D-87th, who is leaving his Delegate seat to run for Senate in the 13th district, raised $636,000, the most of any Prince William-area Senate candidate and the fourth-highest amount raised by any state Senate candidate in Virginia in September. Bell has $558,000 cash on hand.
His opponent Geary Higgins raised $181,000 in September and has $121,000 cash on hand.
Sen. Richard Stuart, R-28th, was narrowly outraised by his Democratic opponent in September. Stuart raised $52,000, slightly less than the $58,000 raised by Democrat Qasim Rashid. Stuart has an overall cash-on-hand advantage however, $180,000 compared to Rashid’s $144,000.
Sen. George Barker, D-39th, raised $23,000 in September and has $170,000 cash-on-hand. His GOP opponent Dutch Hillenburg who raised $2,400 and has $1,000 cash on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.