State Del. Elizabeth Guzman will hold a town hall meeting in Dale City Wednesday night with Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins and other elected state officials.
The town hall will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at VFW Post 1503, 14631 Minnieville Road in Dale City.
Lawmakers will discuss recent legislative efforts taken by the Virginia General Assembly “to protect our veterans and their families,” according to an announcement from Guzman’s office.
Several Democratic state officials will join Guzman, D-31st, at the event, including state Sen. George Barker, D-39th, state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd, Del. Lee Carter, D-50th, and Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, according to the announcement.
I don't see any Republicans sponsoring this meeting. Most people I know feel deeply indebted to and respect our Veterans...…...and vote for programs that will help Veterans and families...
This is/was a Democrat Party shindig. Nice try Kevin.
And it gets worse, especially when Democrats are talking about Veterans affairs.
