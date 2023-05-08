Julia Biggins, a Manassas scientist and mom of four, said Monday she is dropping out of the race for Prince William County School Board chair after losing the local Democratic Committee’s endorsement to incumbent School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef.
Biggins won the endorsement of the teachers' union, the Prince William Education Association, which she said made her decision about the race more difficult.
Biggins announced her decision in a letter to the Prince William Democratic Committee, which she also posted on Twitter. In the letter, Biggins said she was “frustrated with the PWCDC endorsement process and disappointed with the results" but will drop out to consolidate the Democratic vote for Lateef.
“It is far more important to elect Democrats in November” than to stay in the race and risk electing a Republican school board chair, she wrote.
The Prince William Republican Committee has endorsed Carrie Rist, a Haymarket mom of five and a member of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, as its candidate in the race for school board chair. The race is officially non-partisan, but most candidates run with an endorsement from either the local Democrats or Republicans.
The PWEA Political Action Committee of Educators released a statement Friday, May 5, saying it stands by its endorsement of Biggins and called on her to remain in the race.
“We enthusiastically support Dr. Biggins remaining in the race because she understands something that the current school board chair and the local Democratic Party clearly do not: that there is no such thing as a healthy school with flourishing students that is not fully staffed with teachers and support staff who are fairly compensated, supported and respected,” the statement said.
On Twitter, Biggins thanked the PWEA and educators for their continued support and said while she's leaving the race,“she’s not going anywhere” and will continue to advocate for educators and “hold the school board accountable for its actions.”
“The Democratic party should advocate for robust public schools and hold all Democratically supported candidates accountable for doing the same,” Biggins wrote.
Biggins said she recommended that the local Democrats establish a “committee for education within the party” that would advocate for teachers, noting that the endorsement process showed her a “disconnect” between the party and the issues educators face every day.
The election will be held this fall on Nov. 7.
