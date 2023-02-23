Democrat Idris O’Connor, of Dale City, has announced his candidacy for Prince William Board of County Supervisors to represent the Coles District.
O’Connor, 27, has served on the Prince William County Social Services Advisory Board since 2020 after being appointed by Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, and is currently vice chair of the board, he said in an interview with the Prince William Times on Wednesday.
O’Connor noted his work with low-income people and those experiencing homelessness.
“I have worked hard on their behalf, and I am ready to work to build a brighter future for all Prince William County residents,” O’Connor said in a press release announcing his candidacy.
O’Connor is also the chair of the Cooperative Council of Ministries, a network of churches in Prince William County providing services to the homeless. In this role, he has helped those in need secure “meals, emergency short-term housing and referrals to wrap-around services,” his press release said.
Born in the Bronx, New York, O’Connor has lived in Dale City since he was in grade school. He grew up in Prince William and attended local public schools. O’Connor said he is finishing up his bachelor’s degree at George Mason University and is majoring in government and international politics. He anticipates graduating in 2024, O’Connor said.
O’Connor also works at the College of University Life at George Mason University as an administrative assistant technology coordinator in GMU’s counseling and psychological services department, he said.
Considering his mix of experience and education, O’Connor said he believes he is qualified to lead on the board of county supervisors.
“Now, I am ready to take what I have learned as a community advocate and apply it towards making Prince William County an inclusive, welcoming place that uplifts all of our residents,” O’Connor said in his press release.
O’Connor’s platform includes working to provide affordable housing in the county, increasing public school funding, investing in mental health and social services and supporting our small businesses, he said in the interview.
O’Connor was also the president of the Prince William County Young Democrats. Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, fended off a primary challenge from O’Connor in June 2021.
O’Connor has already received endorsements from Del. Candi King, D-2nd, Del. Briana Sewell, D-51st, Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, and Manassas City Councilmember Sonia Vasquez Luna, (D).
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was elected to the seat in 2019 and recently lost her bid for U.S. Congress in Virginia’s 7th District to Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D) last November. Before Vega won the seat, former Supervisor Marty Nohe, a Republican, had held the seat since his election in 2003.
Vega has not yet filed for re-election in November according to the Prince William County Office of Elections.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
