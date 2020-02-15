Dels. Lee Carter and Elizabeth Guzman are supporting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president and have been named co-chairs of Sanders’ Virginia campaign less than three weeks before Super Tuesday.
Carter, D-50th, is the Virginia General Assembly's sole socialist lawmaker. He represents parts of Manassas and western Prince William County.
Guzman, D-31st, along with Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, were the first Latinas elected to serve in the Virginia General Assembly. Guzman represents parts of Prince William and Fauquier counties.
Loudoun County Supervisor Koran Saines, Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish and attorney Jonathan Sokolow were also named co-chairs of Sanders’ Virginia campaign.
Sanders has emerged as the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination after winning the popular vote in the Iowa caucuses and the winning the New Hampshire primary outright.
The Virginia Democratic presidential primary will be held Tuesday, March 3.
