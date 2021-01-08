Del. Luke Torian announced Thursday that he will seek re-election to serve a seventh term in the 52nd House of Delegates district.
Torian, a Democrat, was first elected in 2009 and has been re-elected five times since.
"I have a proven record of leadership at home and in Richmond. Since 2010, I have brought our shared values to the General Assembly, fighting to improve our public schools and transportation infrastructure and uplift Virginia’s military families and working people,” Torian said in a Thursday press release.
The 52nd District covers the Woodbridge and Dumfries area of eastern Prince William County. The district favors Democrats based on the 2016 presidential and 2017 gubernatorial results, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Torian, 61, has run unopposed in three out of the last five election cycles. He defeated his Republican opponent in 2019 by 46 points. So far, no Republicans have announced their intention to run in 2021.
Torian is chair of the House Appropriations Committee, a powerful committee that helps iron out the annual state budget. He is the first African American to serve in the role in the state’s history.
Torian said Thursday that he leads the committee with “an emphasis on accessible higher education and responsible economic development” and presided over the Virginia budget “during the worst national economic crisis since the Great Depression.”
“We funded expanded health care access, instituted protections for tenants and frontline workers, and safeguarded school budgets while maintaining Virginia’s strong fiscal standing,” Torian said.
Democratic Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn endorsed Torian on Thursday. Filler-Corn said Torian has “demonstrated sound, responsible judgement while playing a leading role” in shaping the Virginia’s financial direction.
“He has fought tirelessly for the residents of HD-52 and families across Virginia. I look forward to serving alongside him in the years to come as we protect families, keep Virginians healthy and rebuild our economy even stronger,” Filler-Corn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.