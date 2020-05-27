As a mom of 2-year-old twin boys, a state legislator and a court-appointed defense attorney, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy already has a lot going on. But she’s not letting any of that that stop her from pursuing her next big goal: to become the first woman – and woman of color – to be elected governor of Virginia.
After hinting at a statewide run for more than a year, Carroll Foy, 38, is finally making it official. She quietly filed her paperwork to run for governor in April and did a round of interviews last week ahead of a May 27 announcement.
Carroll Foy, D-2nd, says she’s jumping in the race now – amid the COVID-19 pandemic – because “Virginia can’t wait.”
“People from Petersburg to Pulaski to Portsmouth have been neglected, ignored and left behind,” Carroll Foy said, noting things have only gotten worse for disadvantaged Virginians since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on black and Hispanic Virginians has exposed the ways disparities in access to health care, education and even healthy foods have resulted in the underlying health conditions that make some Virginians more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Also, the fact that COVID-19 cases are concentrated among Virginians whose jobs don’t allow them to work from home is another reason minority residents have seen higher rates of the disease, state health officials say.
The pandemic has led to such Virginians being called “essential, which is what we always knew they were,” Carroll Foy said.
But Virginia’s $7.25 minimum wage as well as its lack of paid sick leave “makes it seem like they are expendable,” she added.
Carroll Foy said she’s running for governor with those Virginians in mind and also to ensure Virginia workers have paid sick leave and to address what she called "the everyday gun violence” in places like Richmond and her hometown of Petersburg, among other reasons.
“We need a principled leader who knows how to get things done,” she said.
Carroll Foy, a Woodbridge resident whose district covers eastern Prince William and Stafford counties, is making her bid for governor a little later than initially expected. According to the Virginia Mercury, she had been planning a few campaign-like events following the General Assembly’s March adjournment. But the pandemic, declared just a few days after lawmakers left Richmond, put everything on hold.
During the weeks since, Virginia’s presumptive gubernatorial candidates have been relatively quiet. Both Carroll Foy and Virginia Attorney Gen. Mark Herring, 58, have filed paperwork to run for governor, but they are not expected to be the only Democrats in the race.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax announced late last year that he was exploring a run. Also, former governor Terry McAuliffe is known to be thinking about trying to get his old job back, and it’s expected that state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-9th, of Richmond, might also enter the race.
Like Foy, McClellan formed a leadership political action committee last year, signaling a statewide run.
On the Republican side, state Sen. Amanda Chase announced her candidacy earlier this year.
Because Virginia governors cannot serve consecutive terms, Gov. Ralph Northam cannot seek re-election. The governor’s race will be on the ballot in November 2021.
If Carroll Foy, McClellan or Chase are elected, it would be historic. No woman has ever been elected governor of Virginia. For Caroll Foy and McClellan it would be an even greater feat; no woman of color has ever been elected governor of any state.
Mary Sue Terry, who is white, was the first and only woman to win statewide office in Virginia when she became attorney general in 1985.
Carroll Foy said making history for women and girls is one of the most important things she’s accomplished so far in her three years in office.
She said she’s proud to have spearheaded the effort to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, making Virginia the crucial 38th state to do so. The General Assembly’s action earlier this year could eventually lead to the ERA being added to the U.S. Constitution, depending on whether federal lawmakers extend the 1982 deadline for reaching that threshold.
“It’s not very often that you get to change the U.S. Constitution and have a direct impact on 165 million women and girls,” she said.
Raised by her grandmother in Petersburg, Carroll Foy became one if the first black female cadets at Virginia Military Institute before going onto law school.
Carroll Foy said she is also proud of her 2018 vote to expand Medicaid, a move that has provided health care to more than 400,000 Virginians since 2019 and has been critical in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carroll Foy is also known for championing issues such backing a public defenders' office for Prince William County; raising the minimum wage; ending the suspension of driver’s licenses because of court costs and fees; and enhancing Virginia’s foster care system.
When asked what more she thought she could accomplish in Virginia’s top elected post, Carroll Foy said she would still be able to craft policy as governor, through legislation and a state budget “that will move Virginia forward.”
Carroll Foy said she believes Northam is doing “a good job responding to the COVID-19 crisis” but noted, “there’s always room for improvement.”
She said she would have liked more information earlier on about the impacts of the crisis on minority populations. She said she’s also concerned about ongoing shortages in personal protective equipment and whether enough is being done to push voting by mail next month and in November.
Among issues not directly related to the pandemic, Carroll Foy said she would like to see better funding for Virginia’s public schools.
As governor, she said, “I can actually do that on a global scale, and I could set the tone and an agenda for all of Virginia.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
