Del. Danica Roem, the first transgender woman in the U.S. to serve as a state legislator, announced Monday her intent to run for the Virginia state Senate in 2023 in the newly drawn 30th District.
Roem, 37, is in her third term in the Virginia House of Delegates’ 13th District, a seat she first won in 2017 by unseating former delegate Bob Marshall, a conservative Republican who held the seat for more than two decades and once referred to himself as the Virginia General Assembly’s “chief homophobe.” Marshall is the architect of Virginia’s 2006 Constitutional amendment banning gay marriage, which remains in place despite being invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Roem announced her run with a new video on social media that acknowledges a rise over the past year in anti-LGBTQ legislation around the country, including Florida’s new law that prohibits public school teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in the early grades, a measure some call the “don’t say gay bill,” as well as measures in Texas and Arkansas that limit access to gender-affirming care for trans youth.
“Across the country, we’re seeing discriminatory politicians attack LGTBQ kids instead of serving their constituents. Now is the time to push back, to be vulnerable enough to be visible,” Roem says in her video. “To show those kids they have a friend in the halls of power who actually helps people instead of hurts them.”
In an interview just prior to her 9 a.m. announcement, Roem did not focus on her history-making status, however, but rather on the work she says has yet to be done in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. Roem said her primary reason for seeking the Senate seat is to continue representing her constituents; 16 of the 18 precincts in the former 13th District are encompassed by the state Senate’s new 30thDistrict.
“For me, the most important thing is to continue representing most of my constituents, and the only way to do that is to run for the 30th District,” she told the Prince William Times.
Roem said continuing her work to improve Va. 28 “is absolutely my first priority.” But she also said she’ll continue to focus on expanding access to food for hungry Virginia schoolchildren and adults, commitments reflected in her new campaign slogan: “Fixing roads, feeding kids.”
Roem notes that 10 of the 32 bills she passed during her four and a half years in the General Assembly have dealt with ensuring children are not penalized for school meal debt, requiring schools to take advantage of federal programs that provide free meals and allowing restaurants and convenience stores to accept food stamps for prepared meals, among other things. Roem’s many initiatives around school lunches prompted fellow state lawmaker Del. Lamont Bagby, D-74th, to dub Roem “the lunch lady,” a nickname she embraces.
Now, Roem says, the federal government’s unwillingness to continue a COVID-19 relief measure that allows universal access to free school meals will mean more work on the state level. Already, Democrats have included a measure in the state budget, which is not yet final, to make “reduced-price” school meals free meals for low-income children and families. Roem says she expects other measures will be needed to ensure students have access to healthy foods.
“It’s now on the states to clean up this mess,” she said, adding: “The lunch lady is always cooking up something.”
Still fixing Route 28
Back in 2017, Roem’s campaign slogan was “Fix 28 and Innovate.” Roem said she would continue her focus on Va. 28 if elected t the state Senate by working to win the $58 million in funding needed to implement five “R-cut” intersections and other improvements identified in a “STARS” study of the Va. 28 corridor. (STARS stands for “strategically targeted affordable roadway solutions).
But Roem remains opposed to the much more expensive $300 million Va. 28 bypass. Roem has twice voted against the bypass as a member of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and says she opposes the idea both because it will require the taking of residents’ homes and because the road is proposed along an environmentally sensitive floodplain. Plans for the road are currently undergoing an environmental assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Roem said she also wants to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace three dangerous intersections in Gainesville along Rollins Ford Road – at Braided Stream, Estate Manor and Yellow Hammer drives – with roundabouts, which she said would be safer for residents.
More broadly, Roem says she hopes to expand the Virginia Railway Express schedule to include more evening and weekend trips and wants to see regional transportation entities collaborate to create a new commuter bus route from Manassas to Dulles International Airport with stops in Chantilly, Reston, Herndon and Sterling along the way.
“The fact of the matter is, tens of thousands of my constituents go to Chantilly, Reston, Herndon and Sterling every single day,” she said. “We have to look outside the beltway for mass transit service, if for no other reason to get more traffic off of I-66 and Route 28 each day.”
Data centers, the Bi-County Parkway
Roem also remains opposed to the Bi-County Parkway in all its forms, supports Prince William County’s “rural crescent” development restrictions and says she opposes opening the rural area to data centers.
“I oppose data centers existing in Gainesville and Haymarket,” Roem said. “I know it’s a local land-use issue, but the state deals with roads and the state deals with transmissions lines … and I don’t want to see any more transmission lines going up in Gainesville or Haymarket.”
Roem notes that Dominion has “in no way signed off” on new data centers tapping into existing transmission lines for power.
“We know they do not have the existing infrastructure to support the amount of data centers they want,” she added. “My constituents are absolutely tired of dealing with the Bi-County Parkway and the transmission lines. We know that data centers don’t help either of those things.”
So far, Roem is the only Democrat to announce a run for the seat. Ian Lovejoy, a former Manassas city councilman, announced on March 17 his intent seek the GOP nomination. In his announcement, Lovejoy, 40, called the state Senate, led by Democrats 21-19, “broken” and said he would focus on “lowering taxes, improving public safety, empowering parents and supporting teachers” if elected.
Lovejoy owns Reliant Hiring Solutions, a firm that facilitates job fairs, and briefly owned Treasure Quest Adventures, which conducted outdoor puzzle and trivia-question-based scavenger hunt featuring $10,000 prizes.
In a March interview, Lovejoy said he would focus on improving transportation in Northern Virginia by encouraging teleworking as much as possible and would be a voice for pro-life values in the state Senate.
Roem said she supports reproductive freedom and would support any move to codify abortion rights in Virginia if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade in June. The move is expected following the May 2 leak of the court’s draft majority opinion, which argues that the U.S. Constitution does not speak to abortion rights.
“As a trans woman, if you gut reproductive freedom for some people, it is a very short link to gutting reproduction rights for other people,” Roem said. “If I don’t want the government … interfering with the autonomy of my body, I don’t want it to happen for other people.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.